Manchester United news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Paul Pogba to remain on penalty duties

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Pogba to continue taking penalties

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Paul Pogba to continue taking penalties for the club despite his miss from the spot against Wolves on Monday.

The Norwegian also praised Pogba's character after the midfielder received racial abuse on the social media following the game.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba saw his penalty smothered by Rui Patricio on Monday, as Wolves held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium.

It was Pogba's fourth miss from the spot since the turn of the year, thereby sparking an intense debate within the football fraternity regarding the Red Devils' penalty takers.

The Frenchman was also targeted racially on social media after the game. The club is set to discuss the matter with social media giant, Twitter and anti-racism organisation, Kick It Out in the upcoming days.

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer stated that Paul Pogba will continue to take spot-kicks for the club. Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' clash against Crystal Palace, he said: (via talkSPORT)

"It’s not that I’ve left it to the players to sort out, we’ve nominated two. It’s not like there’s anarchy and do whatever you want. Last season we had Marcus, Jesse [Lingard], Paul, who all scored penalties, probably more as well."

"[There’s] absolutely no fighting among them. We’re disappointed that we didn’t win the game but the talk is always more difficult when you don’t get a result."

He positively continued:

Advertisement

"I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a penalty for Man United again. Definitely. Let’s see when we get the next one. We’re practicing penalties still and Marcus and Paul are still on them."

The 46-year-old also affirmed that the abuses Pogba received will only make him stronger:

"Paul’s fine. He's a strong character and it makes him stronger. When you speak to him, he’s fine and I just cannot believe we’re still here in 2019 talking about these instances."

“Social media is a place where people – as Harry [Maguire] said – can hide behind fake identities; I don’t think it’s not down to me to change it but there are so many ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s on Twitter I know it’s not me!"

“We’ve got to do something about it and the authorities have got to do something about the ones who spread this hate."

What's next?

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford tomorrow, August 24.