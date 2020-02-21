Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Scott McTominay's return

Manchester United Press Conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has revealed that Scott McTominay is set to make his return from injury and could feature in the club's Premier League game against Watford this Sunday.

The central midfielder has been out since December due to a ligament injury and Solskjaer revealed in his latest press conference that the Scottish midfielder has resumed training and could possibly play a part against the Hornets.

“I think he might be in the squad, Scott had a rest day today, so let’s see how he is tomorrow," Solskjaer said.

The Norweigan also reiterated the midfielder's quality and importance to United while also highlighting the midfielder's key defensive and attacking traits. The manager admitted that he isn't surprised by McTominay's quick recovery and his physical capability.

"I'm not surprised [he's back soon], because that's the type he is. He is a physical specimen, he is a leader. He never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him. He can sit with Matic and Fred or he could be one of the runners in midfield."

Solskjaer stated that he was disappointed with the clubs showing in their Europa League 1-1 draw with Club Brugge.

The players and the manager are now looking forward to performing better against Watford in their Premier League match on Sunday. Odion Ighalo is expected to get more game time with a packed schedule set to follow in the coming weeks.