Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no sacking fears

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 153 // 17 Oct 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that he has no fears of getting sacked by the club's board amid their present struggles and has revealed that they have enough money to strengthen the squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford has been questioned after the Red Devils made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season since the 1989-90 campaign.

The pressure continues to mount on the Norwegian coach as it has been suggested that there may be yet another mid-season change in the managerial position at the club, with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri emerging as a frontrunner in the race.

In his first full season as manager, Solskjaer has let go of players such as Romelu Lukaku, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez but has failed to bring decent reinforcements in their place. Instead, he decided to strengthen previously languid positions by buying the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

Manchester United are currently languishing at 12th place in the Premier League table after a shock defeat to Newcastle United before the international break.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Gary Neville in an interview on Sky Sports, Solskjaer claimed that there has been no indication from the board that he would be replaced and insisted that he is looking to stay at the club for a few more years. He said,

"All the talks I've had with the owners, with Ed Woodward and the club have been about me having a three-year contract. We're planning long-term. I've been given the job and if you lose a game or two, you don't wait for a call to be given assurances.

"But we started out with a plan and a recruitment plan is in place. I'm 100 percent sure from my time here that the structure is right because it is always the manager who has the final say."

He added that United have enough money to strengthen the squad in January but asserted that they would only spend big on the right players.

Advertisement

"The money is there. We've been looking at players and we were close to a couple but it's not right if you don't get the right players. The money is there to strengthen in January and the summer.

"We're planning and we're looking. We're refining our targets, but just before the summer transfer window ended, the ready-made players weren't there. But the resources are there if the right players are available.

"Of course, we're looking at one or two new signings. We're one or two players light, and we've said that, but if the right ones are available in January then we might do something. If not, these players will give everything."

What's next?

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when they face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.