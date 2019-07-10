Manchester United News: Ole Gunner Solskjaer provides update on Paul Pogba's future and the reported clash between Lingard and Pogba

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What is the story?

Manchester United coach Ole Gunner Solskjaer has given an update on Paul Pogba's future, stating that the Red Devils are yet to receive any bid for the player.

Solskjaer has also given his views regarding the reported clash between Jesse Lingard and Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with teams like Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly interested on the Frenchman. Last season, the 26-year-old was United's highest goal scorer and top assist provider with 15 goals and 9 assists across all competitions.

Despite being the team's best performer, the French midfielder was criticized by fans and critics alike for his inconsistent displays. In the recent weeks, Pogba has flaunted his desire for a new challenge, with his agent Mino Raiola openly hinting a move away from the club.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunner Solskjaer took charge as the interim manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December. Owing to the positive results initially, United announced him as the permanent manager. But the team suffered a bitter-end to the campaign following some poor results which saw them miss out on Champions League football for 2019/20 season.

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer came to the press conference and gave his views regarding the transfer of Pogba.

Speaking in the press conference, Solskjaer said:

"I have been in touch with Paul and spoken to Paul, spoken to Rom. As far as I'm aware we don't have any bids for our players. We're Man United, we don't have to sell players."

"With Paul, it looks like it's going to be a media ... I don't want to call it a ... but it's an agenda against Paul. He's a top, top bloke. He's a great professional. He's never been any problem. He's got a heart of gold."

"Paul has never put himself out of the team, he's always wanted to play, he's always given his best and I can't report any more than that. Agents talk all the time. We've not had any bids from any clubs and that's all I can say about this matter."

"Paul has never been a concern for me. When he's on the pitch he's working hard, he's a true professional, he's a proud boy. I can't be sitting here talking about Paul all the time and what agents are saying. We've got a few years left of his contract."

"For me, Paul has been fantastic when he's come back in training. I'm not just talking about Mino Raiola, there are loads of agents out there and they have clients they are looking after. We have a team we have to manage."

Solskjaer also gave his views on the reported clash between Lingard and Pogba.

"Jesse and Paul were walking around and it's been portrayed as a fight between the two boys. I know you're here to sell papers and sell stories but there are no problems between the boys at all. Pre-season has been very good so far."

What is next?

Manchester United will face Perth Glory in the first match of their pre-season.