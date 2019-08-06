×
Manchester United News: Patrice Evra jokingly reveals why he will say no to Cristiano Ronaldo's lunch invitations

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
357   //    06 Aug 2019, 12:28 IST

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Manchester United v AS Roma
UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Manchester United v AS Roma

What's the story?

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has hilariously recounted the unusual experience he had during his first lunch at Cristiano Ronaldo's home in Manchester. 

The Frenchman jokingly branded the Portuguese forward 'crazy' after the incident and advised others to say no to his lunch invitations.

In case you didn't know...

Evra played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United for three years, winning a host of trophies, including the 2008 Champions League title.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed the Frenchman from Monaco in 2006. At the time, Ronaldo had already established himself as an influential figure in the Red Devils squad, having moved from Sporting Lisbon three years ago.

The pair were teammates until 2009 when Ronaldo made a sensational switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Ronaldo lifted several trophies including four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles with Los Blancos before making a switch to Juventus last summer. In Italy, the 34-year-old won the Serie A, the Supercoppa Italiana and was named Serie A's Player of the Year in his debut season.

Meanwhile, Evra recently announced his retirement from professional football after enjoying a trophy-laden 20-year career.

The heart of the matter

Evra has now recalled the first time he had lunch at Ronaldo's Manchester home soon after he signed for the Red Devils.

Evra told Soccer AM,

"Never go, I would never go again. This guy [Ronaldo] is crazy. I love him, I love Cristiano but don't invite me again.
"It was after training, I remember. Cristiano said, 'Okay Patrice, let us have lunch at home.' So, we went there and there was a big table with some of his family members. There was just water, big salads, and plain chicken.
"We don't even finish and he said, 'Come on, let us play two-touch in the garden. After that, he said, 'let's go to the pool'. So, we start swimming and I look at him and tell him, 'You told me that you invited me to lunch, but in the end, we just had another training session.'
"So I told him, next time I will say no to his invitation. I will never go again."

What's next?

Ronaldo is currently playing a series of pre-season friendlies with Juventus, who will next face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

