Manchester United News: Paul Pogba could receive a contract extension to fend off interest from Real Madrid

Paul Pogba made his desire public to seek a new challenge this summer.

What's the story?

According to reports, to entice Paul Pogba to extend his stay at Old Trafford and ward off interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United bosses are planning to offer a fresh deal to the French midfielder.

In case you missed it...

Paul Pogba, after manging a prolific personal record of goals and assists last season, considered leaving Man United to achieve a dream move to Real Madrid. The midfielder's decision to consider his future came on the back of Red Devil's feeble stance to challenge for major honours in the near future.

To add fuel to the fire, the central midfielder expressed his wish to seek a fresh challenge by saying:

"There is a lot of thinking [going on],”

“I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season … it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

However, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, remained adamant that Pogba isn't a vendible asset and is pivotal to his plans for the 2019/20 season.

The heart of the matter

Despite strong inclination towards Zinedine Zidane-helmed Real Madrid, Paul Pogba failed to get the move he craved, courtesy of Manchester United's hefty asking price- which was expected to be above £150m. Also, Los Blancos' summer spree left them with too little to offer for the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Now, Man United board members are pondering over the decision to offer Pogba an extension to prolong his stay at the club. Should the 26-year-old reject the proposal, the United fraternity could prepare to sell him next summer, to recoup a desirable transfer fee before the Frenchman's value starts to amortise.

What's next?

Given his desire to leave United being wide-known, Paul Pogba is expected to be a model professional and mentor the current clutch of young players with his leader's demeanour.

Meanwhile, the central midfielder will miss the international duty for France after suffering an ankle injury during a league game against Southampton on August 31. Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi has been named as his replacement in the France squad.