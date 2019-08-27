Manchester United News: Paul Pogba's brother claims the Red Devils star 'could use' Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias Pogba, has declared that the Manchester United midfielder could use Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane in his career, amid constant links to the Spanish giants.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, has reportedly attracted the interest of Los Blancos, whose manager Zidane is believed to be a big admirer of the midfielder.

The Red Devils are believed to want a fee close to Neymar's €222 million in 2017 in exchange for the France international.

The World Cup winner was recently a target of racial abuse after he missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw against Wolves on August 19th, and has since given an inspiring response to the abuse.

The 26-year-old has tallied two assists in three games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side so far this season, both of which came in their 4-0 rout of Chelsea in their Premier League opener.

The heart of the matter

Mathias, who plays in the fourth tier of Spanish football, has addressed his brother's links to Real Madrid, telling AS,

"I don't know, I'm not inside the Bernabeu. In football, you never know.

"He is very well, as always. No one expects me to say something bad about United. He is a professional and his presence is there.

"The future? It depends on the clubs: that Manchester wants to sell and that Madrid wants to buy. This is business.

"Everyone knows that my brother could use Real Madrid and Zidane. Those who have to talk are Madrid and Manchester United.

"I don't know what to say...Zidane has always spoken well of my brother, it's an honour."

What's next?

Manchester United, who lost to Crystal Palace last weekend, will hope to earn all three points when they face Southampton on Saturday.