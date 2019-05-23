×
Manchester United News: Red Devils cool their pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Rumors
176   //    23 May 2019, 03:28 IST

Jadon Sancho is certain to spend another season at Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho is certain to spend another season at Borussia Dortmund

What's the story?

According to ESPN, Manchester United have decided to cease their chase of luring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford next season. The winger's sky-high asking price is the potential deterrent in this transfer deal.

In case you have missed it...

Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of Europe's hottest prospects this season, enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Borussia Dortmund with 12 goals and 14 assists in Bundesliga.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks a rebuilding job this summer, and the English teenager was the perfect solution for United's right wing issues.

Despite the rumours being spread, Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc has remained adamant throughout that the skilful winger is not for sale. He released a statement in March, saying:

“Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him. I am far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the biggest clubs in the world at the moment.”

To cool off United's interest, BVB set the release clause close to three figures. BBC's David Ornstein stated that Sancho's move back to England was a 50/50 possibility.

The heart of the matter...

With Daniel James' arrival at Old Trafford imminent, it seems United have changed their approach for the transfer market as they look to spend judiciously this summer. Nicolas Pepe's move to England is the hot topic in the recent rumour mill.

The Jadon Sancho saga does not end here, and Ole might come back knocking at Dortmund's door for his signature next season.

What's next?

Manchester United are working hard in the transfer market to lure their targets before their pre-season commences on July 1.

Jadon Sancho has is training with his England colleagues as they face Netherlands in UEFA Nation's League semi-finals on June 6.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Football Jadon Sancho Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Borussia Dortmund Transfer News
