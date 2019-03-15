×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: Red Devils could finally sign Mourinho target in the summer

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
385   //    15 Mar 2019, 00:29 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the Story?

The Guardian has reported that Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspurs defender Toby Alderweireld and could get their man in the summer.


In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho had identified the defender as the man to solve his defensive crisis in the summer of 2018. United were front runners for the transfer all through the summer and reports even emerged that the Red Devils would get their business done on Transfer Deadline Day. However, a move never materialized and the Belgian stayed at Tottenham beyond the transfer window.

Mourinho had to be content with the defenders at his disposal, a move that did not please him at all. United also looked like they had made a mistake after the Old Trafford outfit conceded 29 goals in the first 17 games in the Premier League. It saw them slip down to 6th and also cost their Portuguese manager his job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was drafted in as the caretaker manager, and the Norwegian was expected to make defensive reinforcements in January. However, Solskjaer managed to inspire his defenders to prove their worth, enabling United to risk a quiet January. The move paid dividends, as United have conceded just 11 goals in the last 13 games since the arrival of their Norwegian manager.

The heart of the matter

Even though they are linked to a host of defensive target, Manchester United could finally get their hands on their long term target, Toby Alderweireld, in the summer. Alderweireld is rumoured to be still keen to make the move, and he is a player that would suit Solskjaer very well. The Belgian is very strong defensively and his ball playing abilities are an upgrade to the current flock at United.

The cost of the transfer would also appeal to the Red Devils, as Alderweireld would be available at an affordable price of £25m. This is because Tottenham were forced to trigger a release clause on the Belgian's contract in December 2018. It is also reported that United are willing to part ways with Eric Bailly to free up the funds to make the transfer happen.

What's next?

United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup Quarter Finals, while Tottenham do not play until the end of the month, when they face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Manchester United Transfer News
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Mourinho given green light to sign £40m superstar, defender keen on exit, and more Manchester United transfer news - 10th December 2018
RELATED STORY
2 defenders Manchester United should target in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 potential managers who could take over at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United need Toby Alderweireld in January
RELATED STORY
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
2 things Manchester United need to do beat Tottenham on Sunday at Wembley
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 managers who can wake the sleeping giant
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should sign in January
RELATED STORY
Combined XI of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us