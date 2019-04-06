Manchester United News: Red Devils eyeing a move for Real Madrid stars as part of deal for their €90 million playmaker

Solskjaer might get his hands on a number of Real Madrid stars if Pogba leaves for the Bernabeu.

What's the story?

According to a report from the Spanish media outlet, Marca, Manchester United hierarchy, who are assuming that they'll have to negotiate a deal for their talismanic midfielder Paul Pogba with potential suitors, Real Madrid, are willing to take a number of Los Blancos's stars as a part of any deal.

In case you didn't know..

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Old Trafford after he admitted his desire to play for his compatriot, Zinedine Zidane, who was re-appointed as the Los Blancos' head coach boss recently, 10 months after shockingly announcing his resignation.

While on national duty during the last month, the central midfielder openly admitted his desires to play for the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner as he said:

"As I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world,"

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football."

According to the report, the 26-year-old has told his agent Mino Raiola of his desires to play for the 13-time European champions next summer. In return, the Dutch agent has given his word to the Frenchman, that he'd do everything in his powers to make this move happen.

Following a steady start to the season during the helm of the former boss, Jose Mourinho, the former Juventus star has seen an upturn in his fortunes since Solskjaer took the wheel at the Old Trafford. The French playmaker has scored 14 goals and set up another 11 in the 39 appearances made so far this season.

The heart of the matter

In what is going to be a busy summer for the 33-time La Liga champions in the transfer market, they're poised to splash the cash in their bid to strengthen Zidane's squad for the next season.

Wasting no time since his arrival, the French tactician has already secured the signing of FC Porto's star defender, Eder Militao. Under-fire Galactico, Gareth Bale, might be to his way out of the Bernabeu as a part of the deal with the Red Devils if the Los Blancos go for the 'Pogba raid' in the approaching summer.

On the other hand, Toni Kroos, who hasn't been in his best of forms this season, might be another player to be involved in the potential deal.

Rumour rating: 7/10

The Frenchman has been enjoying his football at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, if a European powerhouse like Real Madrid comes calling, it would be hard for any player to reject the offer.

What's next?

Following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, the Red Devils will host Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, in the UEFA Champions League, in their next fixture.

