Manchester United news: Red Devils need six more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka, says Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp believes Manchester United need to bring in a lot mplayers

What's the story?

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes that Manchester United need six more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka. According to the Englishman, the Red Devils are miles away from challenging for the Premier League title.

In case you didn't know...

As per reports, Manchester United are on the verge of completing a £50 million deal with Crystal Palace for the signing of the young English defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Daniel James for £18 million from Swansea City earlier this month.

The Manchester-based club finished sixth in the Premier League last season and are looking to strengthening their squad during the ongoing transfer window. The Red Devils appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager of the club mid-way through last season but the Norwegian's promising start at the club was followed by disastrous run during the concluding stages of the season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp opined that Manchester United need more signings in order to compete for the Premier League title.

He said:

"I think next season we might see one of the big six dropping out. I’m not sure how strong Arsenal are defensively and, unless they bring some players in, I don’t see where they’re going to be next year.

I honestly think Manchester United are the same."

He added:

"Wan-Bissaka has a big future, but I think they need four, five, maybe even six players. I think they’re miles away.

Advertisement

Man United need to bring in good players to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the chance to be successful and, looking at it at the moment, I wouldn’t see them making the top four."

What's next?

Manchester United will kick-start their 2019-20 season with a friendly against Perth Glory on July 13.