Manchester United news: Red Devils officially announce the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Manchester United

What's the news?

After a string of haggles, Manchester United have finally secured the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of £45 million, rising to £50 million with add-ons.

In case you missed it...

The Red Devils completed their first summer recruitment in the form of Daniel James from Swansea City a couple of weeks before. There has been intense pressure on the chiefs to deliver in this transfer market, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to rebuild the squad that finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United had their first bid of £35 million rejected by Crystal Palace. The London outfit remained steadfast of their £45 million price-tag.

The heart of the matter

The Old Trafford representatives eventually decided to comply with Steve Parish's highball, making Wan-Bissaka the fourth most expensive transfer in the club's history.

Manchester United declared their second summer signing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka on June 29. The official club statement read as follows-

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. Aaron has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by right-back's arrival at Old Trafford. He praised the 21-year-old by saying-

“Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

In his official unveiling, Aaron Wan Bissaka expressed his elation by saying-

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honor to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

What's next?

Manchester United will begin their preparations for the 2019/20 campaign on July 1 before heading out to Australia. Red Devils' pre-season starts with a clash against Perth Glory on July 13.

Solskjaer might be expecting a few more fresh faces in his squad before the Premier League season starts in six weeks.