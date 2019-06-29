×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Red Devils officially announce the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
179   //    29 Jun 2019, 17:03 IST

Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Manchester United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Manchester United

What's the news?

After a string of haggles, Manchester United have finally secured the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of £45 million, rising to £50 million with add-ons.

In case you missed it...

The Red Devils completed their first summer recruitment in the form of Daniel James from Swansea City a couple of weeks before. There has been intense pressure on the chiefs to deliver in this transfer market, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to rebuild the squad that finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United had their first bid of £35 million rejected by Crystal Palace. The London outfit remained steadfast of their £45 million price-tag.

The heart of the matter

The Old Trafford representatives eventually decided to comply with Steve Parish's highball, making Wan-Bissaka the fourth most expensive transfer in the club's history.

Manchester United declared their second summer signing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka on June 29. The official club statement read as follows-

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. Aaron has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by right-back's arrival at Old Trafford. He praised the 21-year-old by saying-

“Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.
Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”
Advertisement

In his official unveiling, Aaron Wan Bissaka expressed his elation by saying-

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honor to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.
I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

What's next?

Manchester United will begin their preparations for the 2019/20 campaign on July 1 before heading out to Australia. Red Devils' pre-season starts with a clash against Perth Glory on July 13.

Solskjaer might be expecting a few more fresh faces in his squad before the Premier League season starts in six weeks.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Football News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils to break British transfer record for Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepare for Aaron Wan-Bissaka medical after £55m deal agreed
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils identify alternatives to Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: Red Devils make 'substantial' bid for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Aaron Wan-Bissaka to United a done deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: The Red Devils to target Norwich City defender if Wan-Bissaka bid fails
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to meet Crystal Palace to speed up Wan-Bissaka deal, Gary Neville reveals why the Red Devils are struggling to sign players, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Defender rules out summer move to United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us