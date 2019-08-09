Manchester United News: Red Devils restart their search for Technical Director

Manchester United's chief executive Ed Woodward.

What's the news?

With the Premier League transfer window now closed, the Manchester United board have restarted their search for a technical director, according to the BBC.

In case you didn't know...

Towards the end of Jose Mourinho's charge at Old Trafford, Ed Woodward was subject to intense scrutiny after failing to back the Portuguese manager with the signings he demanded.

Also, the supporters questioned United's recruitment strategy, with ludicrous wages being offered to the players in order to tempt them towards the club. In recent years, Woodward has targeted superstars, who possess a high commercial appeal, contrasting to the culture which prevailed during Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the club. The policy has backfired immensely, with the Red Devils finishing in the top-four in just two out of past six seasons.

However, since the departure of Mourinho and five years of scattergun investment, Woodward realised the need for a cohesive recruitment structure capable of providing long-term solutions.

Manchester United started their search for an able candidate to be appointed as the club's first technical director. Woodward wanted to fill this role before Mourinho's permanent successor was announced. However, citing the paucity of eligible nominees, the club postponed the recruitment until the start of 2019-20 campaign.

Solskjaer, alongside Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick, worked with the existing recruitment structure, chalking out a list of young and hungry targets determined to succeed at Old Trafford. In the summer transfer window, United managed to sign three players in Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire.

The heart of the matter

With the closure of the transfer window, Woodward is now fully focussed on appointing the technical director. The 47-year-old is set to resume talks with Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher, the duo with whom he spoke about the role a few months ago.

Even after appointing a technical director, it is anticipated that Woodward won't relinquish his responsibilities of negotiating and signing new players. The technical director is expected to work with the first-team management and his staff to create a list of targets, working as a sandwich between Solskjaer and Woodward.

The names of Ferdinand, Fletcher Paul Mitchell were thrown into the picture for the available seat in Manchester United's boardroom.

What's next?

Manchester United will start their Premier League season against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.