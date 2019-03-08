×
Manchester United News: Red Devils star can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo, insists coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
983   //    08 Mar 2019, 20:57 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that youngster Marcus Rashford should take a leaf out of Cristiano Ronaldo's book to elevate his game.

In case you didn't know...

At just 21, Rashford is already a regular starter for Manchester United. He has proven to be an integral part of the Premier League giants and has played a major role in their way back to the top four in the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old has racked up 9 goals and 6 assists in the Premier League. Rashford also played a crucial role in Manchester United's sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League where they knocked out the Ligue 1 giants with a 3-1 victory in Parc Des Princes.

The young forward converted the match-winning penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time, keeping his nerve under immense pressure.

The heart of the matter

Interim manager Solskjaer wants Rashford to follow in the footsteps of one-club men such as Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes and also take inspiration from another United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We know the legends we've had at this club that have stayed so long," Solskjaer said.
"They've been one-club players and we hope Rashy's going to be one of them. It's up to him and if he keeps producing, he'll stay in the team. It's up to him to stay in the team," he added.
"Rashy sometimes scores worldies and he has a sensational strike, but you see the improvement and change in Cristiano's goals from when he was young to now, he scores more inside the box and that's what Rashy has to improve now. And he's been told that," added Solskjaer on how Rashford could learn from Cristiano.

What's next?

Manchester United will face Arsenal next in the Premier League before taking on Wolves in the FA Cup. Rashford will play a key role in both those fixtures considering United's recent injury crisis.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
