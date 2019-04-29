Manchester United News: Red Devils' warned on transfer plans by Arsene Wenger

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, warned that it will be tough for Manchester United to sign top players in the upcoming transfer window.

United have won just once in their last seven games which included defeats to Manchester City, Everton and Barcelona. Yesterday, the Red Devils drew with Chelsea at Old Trafford, denying the former the chance to overtake Arsenal and take fifth spot.

Clearly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be expected to rebuild his squad with a couple of players such as Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba seemingly ready for a move out of the club. With the lack of UEFA Champions League football, it will be hard for Solskjaer to attract players to play for United, and Wenger had similar thoughts.

Speaking in an interview, the Frenchman said:

"They’ve spent a lot of money but still they have a big job to do"

"What will be interesting in the summer for me is that you have many big clubs who are out to buy players. I think there will be more money than good players on the market."

"So it will not be easy to get it right because you have Real Madrid out there, Bayern Munich out there, Paris Saint-Germain out there, Man United out there, then Arsenal and Chelsea out there on the market"

Since Sir Alex Fergurson left the club in 2013, the Red Devils have yet to lift the EPL trophy. Now, with other big spending European clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City, it will be difficult for United to compete with them and sign top players.

Wenger also added:

"For me the end of the generation was coinciding with Ryan Giggs, an exceptional player who came to an end, and the second thing is the recruitment policy was not successful."

"The older generation was a famous period of United, so they lost the quality and the spirit because all these players were ready to die for Manchester United, plus the players they bought have not all been successful."

"All these three things together show that it’s not easy to keep continued success, it’s going in cycles up and down."

True to his word, not all the players United have purchased have been successful signings. Over the years, the club has splashed cash on Alexis Sanchez, Angel di Maria and Fred. The first two have struggled heavily whilst at Old Trafford. As for Fred, he has not quite liven up to expectations despite having considerable game time.

United will travel to play Huddersfield this weekend. The Terriers were the first club to be relegated from the EPL and they were humbled 5-0 by Liverpool on Friday.