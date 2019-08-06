×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Reds skipper  Henderson reacts to Harry Maguire's record move 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
304   //    06 Aug 2019, 00:34 IST

Harry Maguire (left), John Stones (middle) and Jordan Henderson (right) during international duti
Harry Maguire (left), John Stones (middle) and Jordan Henderson (right) during international duty.

What's the story?

Liverpool skipper and midfielder Jordan Henderson has reacted to Harry Maguire's record move to Manchester United. According to Jordan, Manchester United have made a positive step to improve their defense line.

In case you didn't know...

On Monday, Manchester United made the official announcement on English center-back Harry Maguire joining the club after prolonged speculation. The £80 million move has made Maguire the world's most expensive center-back. After joining the Manchester club for a record transfer fee, Maguire said:

“It’s incredible. A really proud moment for myself, to join such a big club, one that I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started now.
"My first game of last season was at Old Trafford and it’s a fixture I always look for when I’ve been playing in the Premier League. Old Trafford away, and it’s now my home.
”I’m really proud to be here, at such a big club, and I’m really looking forward to getting started. I'm hoping it will be a successful season, and I'll give everything I've got for this club.“

The heart of the matter

Jordan Henderson.
Jordan Henderson.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jordan Henderson told that Maguire is 'a fantastic player' and he's sure about Maguire's success at Old Trafford. He said:

"A lot of people will talk about the money and things like that, but for Man Utd it's obviously a good signing because I think Harry's a fantastic player, and he'll do a fantastic job there I'm sure."
"So I've got to wish him all the best, but hopefully when we play against them I hope he doesn't play very well.
Advertisement
"He's a great lad and it's a great move for him, so I'm sure he'll do very well there."

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although Manchester United have made three decent signings so far in this summer transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a lethal midfielder before deadline day, 8th August.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester United Jordan Henderson Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United agree £85m deal for transfer of Harry Maguire, Solskjaer reveals Red Devils are working on more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to make world record bid for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire misses Leicester training amid potential move to Man United   
RELATED STORY
Liverpool in contact with €80 million Manchester United target, Real Madrid target willing to take pay-cut to join the Galacticos and more Premier League transfer news: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United agree a fee with Leicester City for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka reveals why he joined United, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Maguire backed for Van Dijk-like impact at Man United by Liverpool great Souness
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils confirm Harry Maguire signing
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire omitted from Leicester squad for Atalanta friendly
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Sadio Mane admits he almost joined Manchester United and explains why he signed for the Reds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us