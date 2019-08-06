Manchester United news: Reds skipper Henderson reacts to Harry Maguire's record move

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 304 // 06 Aug 2019, 00:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Harry Maguire (left), John Stones (middle) and Jordan Henderson (right) during international duty.

What's the story?

Liverpool skipper and midfielder Jordan Henderson has reacted to Harry Maguire's record move to Manchester United. According to Jordan, Manchester United have made a positive step to improve their defense line.

In case you didn't know...

On Monday, Manchester United made the official announcement on English center-back Harry Maguire joining the club after prolonged speculation. The £80 million move has made Maguire the world's most expensive center-back. After joining the Manchester club for a record transfer fee, Maguire said:

“It’s incredible. A really proud moment for myself, to join such a big club, one that I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started now.

"My first game of last season was at Old Trafford and it’s a fixture I always look for when I’ve been playing in the Premier League. Old Trafford away, and it’s now my home.

”I’m really proud to be here, at such a big club, and I’m really looking forward to getting started. I'm hoping it will be a successful season, and I'll give everything I've got for this club.“

The heart of the matter

Jordan Henderson.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jordan Henderson told that Maguire is 'a fantastic player' and he's sure about Maguire's success at Old Trafford. He said:

"A lot of people will talk about the money and things like that, but for Man Utd it's obviously a good signing because I think Harry's a fantastic player, and he'll do a fantastic job there I'm sure."

"So I've got to wish him all the best, but hopefully when we play against them I hope he doesn't play very well.

Advertisement

"He's a great lad and it's a great move for him, so I'm sure he'll do very well there."

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although Manchester United have made three decent signings so far in this summer transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a lethal midfielder before deadline day, 8th August.