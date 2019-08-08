Manchester United News: Rio Ferdinand reacts as Harry Maguire gets the number 5 shirt

Harry Maguire - the world's most expensive defender

What is the story?

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed the new summer signing, Harry Maguire, for a better future at Old Trafford and congratulated him yesterday for getting the famed number 5 shirt at his new club.

In case you didn't know...

Under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand joined United for a then world-record fee of £30million in 2002. Seven years later, it was Harry Maguire who made an £80million move to Old Trafford and became the world's most expensive central defender.

When Ferdinand first joined the Red Devils, he was given the no.6 shirt. However, his back-to-back fabulous performances for Fergie's side made him the owner of United's no.5 shirt from the beginning of 2003/04 campaign.

Yesterday, United made an official announcement where they clarified that Maguire will continue his footballing career at Old Trafford with the number 5 at his back.

The heart of the matter

Rio Ferdinand, who made over 300 appearances for the Red side of Manchester, took it to Instagram and provided his experience of being the world's most expensive defender at his time. He said:

"Is there pressure? Yes. Is there expectation from across the world? Definitely. Are all eyes on me [after being the subject of a record-breaking transfer]? 100 per cent."

"Will your team-mates be expecting big things? Of course. Will people be expecting a massive change in the team's fortune? Most definitely.

"These were the feelings and questions that were surrounding me when signing for the great club United. "He's grown into someone who can lead and be a leader of men, and shown at both ends of the pitch he can be effective."

"I think something United have needed defensively in recent years is a big character who can take on the responsibility of leading from the back and, from what I've heard from people who know him well, they are confident that he will bring that to this football club."

"I would like to wish him well in the No.5 shirt of United and hope he can help bring back success to our club."

What is next?

Harry Maguire's late switch to the Manchester club has not seen him playing for Ole's team during the pre-season. Hence, his availability in the opening fixture against Chelsea FC is still uncertain. Meanwhile, Manchester United's PL opener against Chelsea FC is scheduled for next Sunday.