Manchester United news: Romelu Lukaku set to miss Wolves clash through injury

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 15 Mar 2019, 14:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku has been in terrific form for Manchester United recently

What's the story?

Romelu Lukaku will miss Saturday's trip to Molineux for the FA Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers with an ankle injury.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Saturday. They beat Chelsea 0-2 at Stamford Bridge in the 5th round of the FA Cup to qualify for the quarter-final. Romelu Lukaku has been in terrific form for Manchester United in recent games. He was criticized for his performance by fans and pundits and found it difficult to get back into the starting eleven due to Marcus Rashford's terrific run of form.

However, when the United squad was heavily depleted due to injuries to many of the first team players, Lukaku stepped up. He has scored six goals in his last four games and played the full 90 minutes in each of these games. He was pivotal in the recent historic victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 and his brace carried Manchester United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Belgian has left his recent struggles behind and is performing at the highest level.

The heart of the matter:

According to recent reports, Romelu Lukaku will not make the trip to Molineux for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final through an ankle injury. Lukaku is said to have injured his right ankle during United's historic victory over Paris Saint Germain after a hard challenge from Marquinhos. The injury worsened during United's 2-0 loss at Arsenal. Lukaku is also expected to miss Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus.

What's next?

Manchester United will play Wolves before the international break and will be hoping of getting Romelu back fit after the international break as they are still competing for a top-four finish in the EPL, Champions League, and the FA Cup if they manage to beat Wolves tomorrow. A long term injury to their in-form striker will be a huge blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Advertisement