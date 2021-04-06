Manchester United News Roundup: Barcelona manager drops massive hint about Red Devils target, Bundesliga club to consider 'exceptional offers' for superstar target, and more — 5th April, 2021

Manchester United resumed their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. The Red Devils are now set for their return to European action with a trip to Granada come midweek in the UEFA Europa League, ahead of a reunion with former manager Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ahead of their trip to Spain, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ronald Koeman makes Ousmane Dembele declaration

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has stated that he would like Ousmane Dembele to extend his stay at the club and confirmed that the Frenchman is part of his plans. There has been much speculation over the winger's future as he has just over a year left on his deal and, with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus credited with interest in him, he does not have a lot of time to make a decision on his future.

Dembele registered one of the most important goals of Barcelona's season so far as he scored a 90th minute winner against Real Valladolid to keep their title hopes alive. Koeman was elated after the game and expressed;

"I would like [Ousmane] Dembele to stay, he's an important player. Today he has shown that with his game and his goal. He's doing very well. The key is that he has improved physically."

90' - @Dembouz 🇫🇷 has scored the first 1-0 winning goal in 90' for @FCBarcelona at home in #LaLiga this century; the first one since Sergio Busquets at Mestalla in November 2014. Agonizing#BarcaRealValladolid #BarcelonaValladolid pic.twitter.com/9LBIrasqlD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 5, 2021

Manchester United were linked with a move for Dembele last summer and are believed to be interested in signing him in the upcoming transfer window as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United to monitor Lucas Vazquez

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Lucas Vazquez is just a few months away from becoming a free agent and has, so far, rejected Real Madrid's contract renewal offers. Manchester United have made him a 'better' offer, as per reports from Spain, due to which he has a decision to make. Vazquez has been an important player under Zinedine Zidane and has impressed even further this season with his versatility as he's filled in at right-wing as well as right-back.

The Red Devils will reportedly keep a close eye on Vazquez, who will be set to feature for Los Blancos against Premier League champions Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Zidane is keen to keep Vazquez at the club, but the report suggests that nothing is 'closed or ruled out' with regard to the the Spaniard's future amidst talk of Manchester United's interest.

Borussia Dortmund to consider 'exceptional offers' for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has dropped a massive hint over Jadon Sancho's future after claiming that they will listen to any 'exceptional offers' for the forward in the summer. Manchester United spent the best part of last summer trying to agree a deal with Dortmund for the English superstar but were eventually priced out of a move.

With right-wing being a position that still needs to be strengthened, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are still believed to be interested in signing Sancho, albeit for a much lesser price than they were quoted last year.

When asked if Watzke expects Sancho to remain at the club for the 2021/22 campaign, Watzke expressed;

"I'm not getting involved in probabilities, it's no good. Jadon Sancho has been with us much longer than Erling Haaland. We'll have to speak to Jadon too. If there is an exceptional offer we will discuss it with the player and the agent, as always."

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992. Special.

@OptaAnalyst is now live! The new website for data-driven storytelling. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021

The Dortmund CEO added;

"Nonetheless, I am very sure that the transfer market will only run to a very limited extent this summer. Especially at the really big clubs you can see what kind of wounds coronavirus has inflicted, and they are not small ones that heal within two weeks."

Sancho is contracted to the Westfalenstadion club until the summer of 2023, and is likely to be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer with Manchester United as well as the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool interested in him.

