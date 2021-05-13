Manchester United News Roundup: Club add 23-year-old Serie A star to wishlist, Red Devils target 'pushing' for move, and more — 12th May, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from their high-profile clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Having already sealed UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign, the Red Devils will go into this fixture hoping to end their three-year wait for a league win against Jurgen Klopp's Reds. Their last victory against their fierce rivals came under Jose Mourinho, who guided them to a 2-1 win in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd.

Ahead of Thursday's game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United add Cristian Romero to shortlist

Manchester United have decided to strengthen their options in central defense come summer and are keeping tabs on Cristian Romero of Atalanta, as per reports. Currently on loan from Juventus, the Argentine defender has been one of the Bergamo club's most impressive players.

Cristian Romero has made more interceptions (24) than any other player in the Champions League this season.



Among players remaining in the competition, his 33 aerial duels won is the highest. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2021

Atalanta are set to pay a fee of €25m to fulfill their obligation to purchase Romero from Juventus but are reportedly willing to sell him again for a fee in the region of €40m. Apart from the 23-year-old, the Red Devils are also monitoring Sven Botman of LOSC Lille and Jules Kounde of Sevilla.

Jadon Sancho 'pushing' for Borussia Dortmund exit

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

English superstar Jadon Sancho is pushing for an exit from Borussia Dortmund this summer amidst interest from Manchester United, as per a report from the Manchester Evening News. Sancho was reportedly disappointed that his agent, Emeka Obasi, failed to oversee a move last summer.

This report is in line with claims made by Sky Sports Germany earlier on, saying that Manchester United are serious about signing Sancho and will pay up to €100m to seal a transfer prior to the UEFA Euro 2020. They have about a month to complete his signing ahead of England's tournament opener against Croatia on June 13th.

Jack Grealish's agent delivers update on Manchester United interest

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Despite several reports claiming that Manchester United retain an interest in Jack Grealish, his agent Jonathan Barnett has downplayed the Red Devils' interest in his client. The English star has had a phenomenal campaign in the Premier League, scoring six goals and setting up a further ten in 22 starts for Aston Villa.

The Villa skipper is widely regarded as one of the best English players around, and while the Red Devils were rumoured to be interested in signing him, Barnett believes otherwise. He expressed;

"The truth is we don't know (what will happen). There are many clubs (interested) and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that (list). But he could stay. He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go."

148 - Jack Grealish won more fouls than any other player in the Premier League in 2020; indeed, Grealish won at least one foul in all 32 of his appearances in the competition this year. Tricky. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/EsYtc8WSKv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

Should he recover in time for the Euros, Grealish is in line to make it to Gareth Southgate's England squad, which could see his stock rise even further.

Also read: How Manchester United could line up against Liverpool | Premier League 2020/21