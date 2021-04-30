Manchester United News Roundup: Club to beat Real Madrid in race for Spanish star, Red Devils propose swap deal for Serie A wonderkid, and more — 29th April, 2021

Manchester United ripped AS Roma to shreds in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-finals at Old Trafford as they smashed six goals past the Italian side. Despite trailing by a scoreline of 2-1 at the break, the Red Devils put in a clinical second-half display that effectively put the tie to bed as they are set to take a four-goal advantage to Rome in a week's time.

Ahead of the Red Devils' high-profile showdown with reigning champions Liverpool at the same venue on the weekend, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Edinson Cavani's future

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg One

Edinson Cavani's future at Manchester United could go on to define the club's transfer plans this summer. The Uruguayan has scored 12 goals for the Red Devils across all competitions and has played a crucial role for the side. However, he has been linked with a return to South America for family reasons, due to which it remains unclear if he will extend his stay in England by another year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that he would like Cavani to stay at the club and revealed that he's trying his best to convince Cavani. He revealed;

"[Edinson] Cavani knows my feelings. He knows I would love to have him here also next season. I promised him Old Trafford is a different place with fans... I am doing my best. Hopefully we will see him at Manchester United for another year."

2 - Edinson Cavani is the oldest player to score two goals and give two assists in Champions League or Europa League (34 years and 74 days). Against Roma he beat the record of Robert Lewandowski against Chelsea (31y 353d) and Leo Messi against Lyon (31y 262d). Experience. pic.twitter.com/aqCBhDkdmN — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) April 29, 2021

He added;

"I’m delighted with him [Cavani], you can see difference in him when he’s worked on fitness. He looks like he’s making up for lost time. He was out for seven months before coming to us."

Cavani was the Man of the Match during their 6-2 rout over Roma as he scored two and assisted two for Manchester United.

Manchester United consider swap deal with AS Roma

Manchester United have proposed a swap deal to AS Roma that could see Donny van de Beek go to Italy in exchange for Nicolo Zaniolo, as per reports in Italy. The Red Devils are believed to be keen on signing the Italian international, who has struggled due to several injuries in the recent past, and are willing to part ways with Van de Beek to do so.

1 - Nicolò #Zaniolo is the youngest AS Roma scorer with Italian National Team (20 years and 139 days). Gladiator.#ItaliaArmenia pic.twitter.com/cTg2aM0I5A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 18, 2019

Although the report claims that the Dutch midfielder has 'long been liked' by the club [H/T: SportWitness], the move appears unlikely to happen due to Van de Beek's wages. On the other hand, the Giallorossi also consider Zaniolo an 'untouchable' star in the squad, making it a difficult transfer for Manchester United to complete.

Manchester United to beat Real Madrid to Pau Torres

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Pau Torres as he is in advanced talks to join Manchester United, as per reports in Spain. The Villarreal star has been linked with moves to several top clubs in Europe, including the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and other clubs as well.

With Raphael Varane's future at the club unclear, Los Blancos had identified Torres as a target for this summer, but Manchester United are primed to land his signature. The report also suggests that the Red Devils could be set to complete a deal for the Spanish international before the start of the UEFA Euros.

