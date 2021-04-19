Manchester United News Roundup: Club linked with French midfielder, Red Devils keen on Barcelona star, and more — 18th April, 2021

Manchester United registered their fifth straight Premier League win as they saw off a stubborn Burnley side with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday. Goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani were enough to take Manchester United to within eight points of Manchester City and a whopping 11 points clear of West Ham in fourth place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have a rare midweek off before returning to domestic action against historic rivals Leeds United at Elland Road. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United consider move for Saul Niguez

Manchester United could be set to make a move for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez this summer, as per reports. The Spaniard has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and has fallen down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano, which could pave the way for a move away from the club come summer.

Saúl Ñiguez has now scored 10 Champions League goals in his career, every single one has been the opening goal of the game.



Saúl. Scores. First. pic.twitter.com/2LD5vsbeAW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 18, 2020

Reports in England suggest Saul could cost them a figure of £43m, which they are ready to pay for the midfielder. While the Red Devils are interested in signing him, they will face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich for him. Barcelona have a first refusal option for Saul, which will make matters more difficult for Manchester United should they wish to sign the Spanish international.

Manchester United linked with Boubakary Soumare

Celtic v LOSC Lille: Group H - UEFA Europa League

LOSC Lille star Boubakary Soumare is on Manchester United's wishlist as they look to bolster their defensive midfield options, as per reports. The French star has impressed for Les Dogues, who currently sit atop Ligue 1, and has garnered interest from several European clubs including the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur.

After being previously linked with a £30m move to England, reports suggest that he could be ready for a transfer this summer after a superb campaign for Lille. The French club have already made several high-profile sales over the last few years such as Nicholas Pepe, Gabriel, and Victor Osimhen, and could similarly part ways with Soumare to cope with the financial situation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United in pole position to sign Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last year or so and reports from Italy reiterate their interest in the winger. It has been claimed that Manchester United, along with Juventus, currently lead the race for the Frenchman's signature as his future at Barcelona is uncertain.

28 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 28 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 14 with his left foot and 14 with his right. Ambidextrous. pic.twitter.com/R1VCp632HY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

With only a year left on his deal at the Nou Camp, Barcelona are working on extending his stay at the club but he is yet to sign an extension. Should he look for a move away, the Red Devils are likely to battle it out with the Bianconeri for Dembele. He has been mighty-impressive since the turn of the year and has grown into an important player for Barcelona under Ronald Koeman.

