Manchester United News Roundup: Club want midfielder touted as 'next Pogba', Owen Hargreaves backs player to be next captain, and more - 29th October 2020 

Manchester United beat RB Leipzig 5-0 at home in the Champions League with Marcus Rashford coming off the bench to score a hat-trick. The win puts United in a strong position in a potentially tricky group.

Here is the latest news from Old Trafford on 29th October 2020.

Manchester United want Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax

Manchester United want 18-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch touted as the next Paul Pogba. According to The Mirror, United are in the race to sign the youngster alongside Barcelona and Juventus.

Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax in action during the UEFA Champions League

Gravenberch has already made an impression at Ajax after coming through the system at Amsterdam. The midfielder has contributed 4 goals and 3 assists in his 19 appearances for the first team.

United signed Donny van de Beek this summer from Ajax, one of the best players that have come through the club's academy system recently. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to get game time at Old Trafford with great competition in the midfield.

Pogba, who Gravenberch has been likened to, is also just finding his feet this season. The French midfielder has 1 year left on his current contract with Manchester United, with the club holding the option for an additional year.

Owen Hargreaves expects Marcus Rashford to captain Manchester United soon

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves backs Marcus Rashford to take on the captain's armband in the near future. The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench against RB Leipzig.

🇪🇺 #UCL top rated players this season:



🥇 Lionel Messi - 9.45

🥈 Marcus Rashford - 8.60

🥉 Marcus Thuram - 8.52 pic.twitter.com/Vj3DiPquol — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 29, 2020

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Owen said:

I love that he’s looking out for his team-mates. Martial, that’s great for him. Marcus knows he’s gonna get his numbers. I love that – that’s being a great team-mate. That’s why he’s gonna be the captain because he thinks of everyone else, not just himself. I like that, because this generation aren’t as individualistic.

Ryan Giggs gives insight into Sir Alex Ferguson's man-management

Ryan Giggs has given an insight into Sir Alex Ferguson's unique man-management style. The Welsh winger recalled a story involving Michael Ballack of Chelsea. The ex-United manager told the Welshman to be prepared to play against the German 3 weeks before the game.

We should be thanking you, Marcus Rashford 👏 pic.twitter.com/e1pyLDXgTQ — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 29, 2020

The majority of the time he could trust us to play a role. He pulled me like three weeks before the game. He said, “We’re playing Chelsea, I want you to play in midfield against Michael Ballack. He doesn’t like players running at him, you’ll give him nightmares.

I think it was the quarter-finals of the Champions League. I’d been in and out of the team at the time. ‘Three weeks away, there’s like five games in between. I said, “What about the other games in between? He says: “Forget about them. Just get yourself ready for Chelsea”. ‘It was that sort of thing. Okay, you’d be subbed, be in and out of the team but get yourself right for that.’