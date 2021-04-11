Manchester United News Roundup: De Gea swap deal proposed, Solskjaer interested in Wolves star, and more | 10th April, 2021

Manchester United gear up to face Tottenham on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to finish the season strongly.

United have little to no hopes of catching Manchester City at this point, but can consolidate their hold on the 2nd place in the Premier League, provided they don't capitulate during the final run-in of the campaign. Solskjaer will also be prioritizing winning the Europa League having beaten Granada 2-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

With that said, here is the latest Manchester United news from 10th April, 2021

Manchester United plan David De Gea swap deal for Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is considered the best goalkeeper in the world currently

Manchester United are reportedly planning to swap David De Gea for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the summer. De Gea has lost his starting spot to Dean Henderson this season and does not seem keen to sit on the bench at United.

According 90 min, De Gea would be keen to go back to Spain if he does leave United, with his former club Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in his signature. This would make it easier for Manchester United to pull off a swap deal for Jan Oblak, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a huge admirer of the Slovenian.

United are unlikely to release De Gea from his massive contract at the end of the season and will pursue Oblak as part of a swap deal for the Spaniard.

To buy out David de Gea's remaining contract it will cost £58.5m. What should #mufc do? — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 5, 2021

Manchester United interested in Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has been a loyal servant to Wolves

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with the Portugal man likely to be allowed to leave the Molineux in the summer.

According to 90 min, Wolves are ready for a summer exodus due to their ownership situation and Neves could be one of the many players who could leave. Manchester United have identified their midfield as an area to strengthen in the summer and Ruben Neves fits the bill perfectly.

The report also states that Neves would cost Manchester United in excess of £30 million, which should not be a problem for the Red Devils.

𝑬𝒙𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 - Ruben Neves is on Man United's shortlist this summer and Wolves may not stand in his way! 👀 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 10, 2021

Manuel Akanji added to centre-back shortlist

Akanji in action for Dortmund

Manchester United have reportedly added Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji to their list of centre-back targets in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in another centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire in defense and Akanji's name has been added to an ever-growing list of potential options.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Akanji is open to a move to Manchester United in the summer, but is unlikely to be sold by Dortmund, who recently extended the defender's contract until 2024.