Manchester United news roundup: ESPN journalist believes that the Red Devils' new signing is not fit enough to play, defender returns after injury and more - 6th October 2020

Manchester United made 4 new signings on Deadline Day but missed out on an established right-winger. The Red Devils were also credited with an interest for Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund and Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 6th October 2020.

Manchester United new signing Edinson Cavani not fit to start games, says ESPN journalist

ESPN Journalist Julien Laurens believes that new Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is not fit enough to start a game for the Red Devils. The 33-year-old hasn't trained with a squad since February this year.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Odion Ighalo and Anthony Martial, both recognised Number 9s, to compete for a spot with the Uruguayan. However, Martial will serve a three-game ban after receiving a red card in the Red Devils' humiliating loss against Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Laurens said:

"He hasn’t played football since February and hasn’t trained with a squad since February. He’s not fit, even if he kept himself fit on his own or with a fitness coach maybe in the last few weeks. But he’s not ready to go back into a team and play games, I don’t think any time soon.

"I don’t think he’ll walk straight in, I think Martial will still be number one. But Cavani will add something different to the team, he can be reliable and dependent on the rest of the team. He’s a poacher, that’s what he does. He doesn’t link up the play, he doesn’t participate in anything else but scoring goals. If the service isn’t there he’s not going to be very useful to Manchester United."

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe fit and ready to play after the international break

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is finally fit to play after a ten-month injury nightmare. The Red Devils youth graduate hasn't played a game since December last year.

Solskjaer's men have struggled defensively this season, shipping in 11 goals in just their first three Premier League games. The 22-year-old is highly rated and impressed in a loan spell to Aston Villa back in 2018-19.

Solskjaer has to show ruthlessness, says former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke believes that his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to show ruthlessness to turn around the fortunes of the 20-time Premier League champions.

He said:

"The manager has to believe he can inject that energy. It looked a bit lacklustre. We need some leaders. We need winners on the football pitch. He has to address the players in no uncertain ways and get people to be pulling their weight in the team. I’m sure there will be some harsh words said. We haven’t seen this side of Ole but I’m sure he’s got that ruthlessness inside him as well."