Manchester United News Roundup: Jose Mourinho eyes three Red Devils superstars, massive update on Paul Pogba's future, and more — 5th May, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from kicking off the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final against AS Roma. The Red Devils will look to finish the job against a side they smashed 6-2 last week, after which they will turn their attention to the Premier League with a trip to Aston Villa on the horizon.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

David de Gea a shock target for Jose Mourinho at AS Roma

With Jose Mourinho set to take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season, he's already begun scouting for potential targets, particularly in the goalkeeping department. Names such as Rui Patricio and Jose Sa have been linked, but one Red Devils player who has been tipped as a shock target is David de Gea.

11 - Dean Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in just 18 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions this season, one more than David de Gea has registered in 29 games (10). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wSpt0vinaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

The Manchester United star is currently the second-choice keeper at Old Trafford after Dean Henderson's emergence. A report claims that Mourinho will 'use all his knowledge' to bring De Gea to the Stadio Olimipco on a season-long loan deal [H/T: SportWitness]. However, it will be interesting to see if the move goes through due to the 30-year-old's massive wages worth approximately £350,000-a-week.

Jose Mourinho eyes two Manchester United midfielders

Building on the previous story, another report suggests Mourinho would like to strengthen his midfield options at his new club next year, with Nemanja Matic and Juan on his radar. The two stars were highlighted as Mourinho's 'favorites' in the report and will be of interest to the Portuguese manager come summer.

Matic has long been known as one of Mourinho's favourite players as he signed him twice in his career, and could look to sign him for the third time. However, the report also claims that only one of the two is likely to reunite with him at the Giallorossi. Mata's current deal at the club ends this summer and he could be available on a free, albeit the club do have an option for a further year.

Paul Pogba could extend his stay at the club

After finding a surreal vein of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Pogba is believed to be open to extending his stay at Manchester United beyond the summer window. The French superstar is into the final 14 months of his contract with the Red Devils and is yet to agree a new deal, leaving the club at a risk of losing him for free next summer.

🗣️ Pogba [after the victory over AS Roma]: "I am feeling happy here. I play on the left in a kind of number 8 position - wide, but with freedom when we have the ball. I enjoy playing there. I link up well with Bruno and Luke, and the balance of the team is good." [@LaurensJulien] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 5, 2021

However, a new report claims that Pogba has an excellent relationship with the coaching staff, including the likes of Solskjaer and Michael Carrick, and feels comfortable at the club. Pogba 'expects' the club to begin contract negotiations with him at the end of the campaign and the Manchester United also believe he will extend his stay.

