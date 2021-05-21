Manchester United News Roundup: Jose Mourinho keen on reunion with former star, Red Devils star being tracked by Serie A and Bundesliga clubs, and more — 20th May, 2021

Manchester United are set to play their final fixture of the Premier League campaign against Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils will look to end their season on a high and keep their astonishing away run in the league intact. More importantly, they will look to gather some much-needed momentum ahead of their UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Jose Mourinho eyes reunion with Nemanja Matic

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

A host of Manchester United players have been linked with moves to AS Roma since Jose Mourinho was appointed as head coach, and Nemanja Matic is the latest addition to this list. The Serb was signed by the Portuguese coach during his spells at Manchester United and Chelsea and could be set to sign him for a third time.

A report from Italy claims that Matic could be available for a fee of €10m this summer and is a priority signing for Mourinho and the Giallorossi. It has also been revealed that the Red Devils blocked the midfielder's move to Tottenham Hotspur to reunite with Mourinho, but are now open to selling him to Roma.

Manchester United yet to bid for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Manchester United have been strongly linked with Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the summer window. The 19-year-old was branded the most exciting young player in the Scandinavian region by Manchester United chief scout Tommy Moller Nielsen, who confirmed their interest in the winger.

However, Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Red Devils are yet to make an official bid for him.

He told Discovery+: "I want to play in the Champions League. I want to have playing time at the next team I go to.



"Right now I am trying my best to channel my vision here, focus on my task here because I haven't finished." — Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021

Speaking on their interest in Sulemana, he commented;

"At this moment, Manchester United have not placed an official bid yet for Kamaldeen Sulemana but they are scouting him intensively. However, Ajax did place a formal bid."

Sulemana has scored ten goals and set up a further eight in 29 games across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

Dean Henderson being tracked by Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is on the radar of several European clubs ahead of the transfer window, as per Sky Sports. The Englishman has proven himself to be one of the best young goalkeepers in England and has challenged David de Gea for the number one spot at Old Trafford.

11 - Dean Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in just 18 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions this season, one more than David de Gea has registered in 29 games (10). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wSpt0vinaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

The report suggests that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Chelsea are tracking Henderson's situation at Manchester United. Both his and David de Gea's situation at Old Trafford at the moment, with the Spanish veteran also being linked with a transfer away from the club.

