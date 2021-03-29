Manchester United News Roundup: Juventus consider blockbuster swap deal, Red Devils rekindle interest in Barcelona superstar, and more — 28th March, 2021

Manchester United saw a host of their players in action on Sunday, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, and captain Harry Maguire. Red Devils superstar Bruno Fernandes picked up a yellow card in Portugal's most recent outing against Serbia, due to which he is set to miss their game against Luxembourg.

It was also an opportunity for the club to see several of their targets such as Declan Rice and Ousmane Dembele in action, with the latter being linked once again with the Red Devils. On that note, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Thomas Mueller opens up on potential transfer

Bayern München v SS Lazio - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Mueller has admitted that there is 'no shame' in playing for another club in his career. The German has made a staggering 571 appearances for the Bundesliga champions and has won everything that domestic football has to offer, and has now opened the door for a potential departure from Bavaria.

Speaking to the The Times, Mueller revealed;

"I’m not fixed to this club. I have a special relationship, I love Bayern [Munich] before I started playing for them. But when there is a situation where you have to decide maybe to play for a different club it would be no shame and no problem at all. Maybe like with Thiago."

Mueller has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and famously came close to signing him during Louis van Gaal's time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United rekindle interest in Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have 'increased their interest' in signing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele this summer, as per reports from Spain. The Red Devils were linked with the French forward last summer right up until deadline day, but the move didn't materialise as he hadn't signed a one-year extension at the time.

With just over 15 months left on his current contract, Barcelona hope to agree fresh terms with Dembele, who has been impressive and injury-free this term. However, his performances have also caught Manchester United's attention and they could make a move for him. The Catalans will be open to his sale come summer should he fail to extend his contract at the club.

Juventus propose Paulo Dybala — Paul Pogba swap deal

Carpi FC v Juventus FC - Serie A

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United on many occasions in the past. This summer is no different as the Argentine has been tipped for an Old Trafford switch once again in a blockbuster swap deal involving Paul Pogba. This is as per reports in Italy that claim Juventus have a list of players they're considering this summer, including Isco, Dembele, and Joao Felix among others.

Dybala and Pogba currently find themselves in tricky situations with regard to their contracts as they enter the final 15 months of their deals. With neither appearing to be close to extending their contracts at the moment, Juventus have explored the possibility of a direct swap deal which could see Pogba return to Turin while Dybala moves to Manchester.

