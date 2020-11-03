Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Roy Keane criticism, provides injury updates ahead of UCL return, and more — 3rd November 2020

Despite beating two of the four semi-finalists from last year's UEFA Champions League in the span of a few days, Manchester United appear to be in a bit of a crisis at the moment. The Red Devils currently find themselves in 15th place on the Premier League table and are yet to win a Premier League game at home this season in four attempts.

With pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian must find a way to turn his side's fortunes around as early as possible. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Red Devils news.

Solskjaer responds to criticism from Roy Keane

Manchester United lost at home to Arsenal for the first time in 14 years after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them all three points. This result has compounded further misery on Manchester United's recent form, and was their fourth league game this year without a win.

Roy Keane didn't mince his words while criticising his former club after what was another questionable display at Old Trafford. Solskjaer responded to this criticism, saying;

"Roy [Keane] has always been outspoken. I'm very glad that I've got the players that I have here with us. We've got different jobs. Roy's job is to give his opinion. I always listen to Roy, but we move on here with a great group of players, a strong group of players. I'm sure we'll see a response."

Manchester United skipper Maguire hits back at Roy Keane's comments

Keane was also scathing in his analysis of Manchester United's lack of leaders in the dressing room.

He accused the current crop of Red Devils players of lacking enough courage and said that he didn't see enough leaders out on the pitch. However, current Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has hit back at these comments.

Speaking on Keane's criticism, Maguire explained;

"I can say I haven't seen his [Roy Keane's] comments, but we don't look on what's happening, especially after a negative result. We don't bring the negativity into the place. We stay positive. I can for sure say there is a lot of leaders in the squad. I am the captain, and I've got a lot of leadership around me as well, staff and players. So, for sure, there's a lot of leaders in this squad."

Solskjaer provides update on squad ahead of Istanbul trip

Speaking to ManUtd.com on the Manchester United squad ahead of their trip to Istanbul in the UEFA Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained;

"Apart from being a bit flat and disappointed [after the Arsenal defeat], as you’d expect, there are no more injuries, and I think the squad will look similar again."

The Norwegian continued,

"Jesse [Lingard] has trained. We'll see if there is any reaction. He trained today [Monday]. We'll see if there is any reaction. He might be able to travel to Istanbul, but we're not sure yet. It's looking brighter. Alex [Telles] needs to be negative on his next [COVID-19] test, so let's hope we can get him back as soon as possible."

