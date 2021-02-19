Manchester United News Roundup: Paul Scholes' bizarre Bruno Fernandes captaincy claim, Red Devils superstar's next destination revealed, and more — 18th February 2021

After a few challenging results in the Premier League, Manchester United returned to winning ways with a thumping 4-0 victory away to Real Sociedad in Turin. The Red Devils were ruthless in their approach, constantly breaking through La Real's backline, and could've potentially had many more goals if not for some questionable finishing. They will hope to take this momentum into the Premier League as they are set to host Newcastle United at Old Trafford, followed by a visit from Real Sociedad.

Ahead of their clash against the Magpies, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Paul Scholes' strange claim about Bruno Fernandes captaincy

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that Bruno Fernandes might not be given the captain's armband due to his position on the pitch. The Portuguese has been a catalyst for the Red Devils' incredible form over the last year and has been tipped to captain the side one day.

However, Scholes feels that's unlikely, saying that it is generally the defensive players who are handed the captain's armband. The English legend explained;

"Yeah, I can see it (Fernandes being captain). Does look like a captain. In the forward areas of the pitch, them players aren't captain often. I can only think of Shearer, who was a good leader and captain. It does tend to be someone in those defensive areas. It doesn't matter, whoever's captain, you still need leaders out there."

52 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 52 goals in 58 games in all competitions for Manchester United (33 goals, 19 assists), 10 more than any other Premier League player since his debut in February 2020. Catalyst. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2021

Another former Manchester United player, Owen Hargreaves, built on Scholes' comments and remarked;

"Harry Maguire is the captain and has been so important, especially at the back. Bruno Fernandes is a leader, and his impact has been off the charts. He's said the right words after games and not critical, but it's about trophies. When he tries to bring all the players together, the players on the pitch towards the subs, it shows he's trying to keep the players together. That's the sign of a real leader."

Harry Maguire was the man chosen by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace Ashley Young as club captain upon the latter's departure to Inter Milan last winter.

Edinson Cavani wanted by Boca Juniors

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has made a 'promise' to Boca Juniors to join them when he is ready to return to South America, as per reports. The forward began his career at Uruguayan club Danubio before moving to Europe with Palermo, and went on to become one of his generation's most respected goalscorers and won numerous honours.

A report from Argentinian newspaper Ole claims that Cavani, after a conversation with Albiceleste icon Juan Roman Riquelme, has picked Boca as his preferred destination after he chooses to depart from Europe. Having recently turned 34, that day might not be too far away for Paris Saint-Germain's record goalscorer.

34 - Turning 34 today, Edinson Cavani is the oldest player to appear for Manchester United on his birthday in the Premier League since Edwin van der Sar in October 2005 (35), and oldest outfielder since Steve Bruce in December 1994 (also 34). Celebration. pic.twitter.com/l6yEFX4aOo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

They also add that former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is working on making this transfer happen, giving Boca more hope of being able to lure Cavani to La Bombonera. It now remains to be seen if El Matador opts to extend his stay in Manchester for another year, or depart this summer after the expiry of his initial one-year deal.

Manchester United to kick-off auction for Erling Haaland

Sevilla FC v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Manchester United are set to begin the war for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland with an offer come summer, as per reports in Italy. Haaland, one of the most coveted strikers in the world, has smashed a stunning 42 goals in as many games for Dortmund, and his 'rapid growth' will make it difficult for him to stay in Germany beyond this season, as per the report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to be a keen admirer of his former FK Molde striker and hoped to sign him before Haaland moved to the Bundesliga. The Red Devils boss retains his interest in the forward and will make a move for him. However, Real Madrid also view Haaland as their top priority, and he is also a 'dream' for Juventus, making it a difficult proposition for United to land him.

10 - Erling Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the quickest a player has ever reached 10 goals for a team in the competition, breaking Roy Makaay's record with Bayern Munich (10 games, between 2003 - 2004). Machine. pic.twitter.com/quQJearNfh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

Elsewhere, local rivals Manchester City are also known admirers of the Norwegian, who is believed to have a €75m release clause in his contract, which is active from 2022.

