Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils consider double deal for Serie A superstars, Harry Maguire tells club to sign English defender, and more — 13th March, 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations as they await a visit from in-form West Ham United. The Red Devils have already faced the Hammers on two occasions this season including a four-goal thriller at the London Stadium, where Manchester United came from behind to seal a stunning win against former manager David Moyes.

Ahead of their next clash at Old Trafford, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Harry Maguire tells Manchester United to sign Ben White

Club captain Harry Maguire has reportedly told Manchester United to sign Ben White this summer, as per reports. The English defender, currently on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been one of the most sought-after properties in English football after an excellent campaign for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United last year.

Ben White has played every single minute of Leeds United's title-winning Championship season so far.



In the final game of 2019/20, he's scored his first goal. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/bxTqEakYdB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 22, 2020

With the Red Devils on the lookout for reinforcements in central defence this summer, White has emerged as an ideal option. Journalist Duncan Castles claims that Maguire has recommended White to the club as he believes they should sign someone who ‘understands English footballing culture’ to improve their defence. He won't come cheap, as Brighton reportedly demanded upwards of £50m last summer.

'Finisher and goalscorer' Mason Greenwood reminds Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of himself

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskajer has revealed that Mason Greenwood is the player who reminds him the most of himself out of the host of attackers at his disposal. The English wonderkid burst onto the scene last season with a staggering 19 goals and four assists at just 18 years of age.

Despite a relatively challenging campaign this time around with just four goals and five assists in over 30 games, Solskjaer believes that he sees a lot of himself in Greenwood.

10 - Mason Greenwood is the first player to score 10 @premierleague goals in a season as a teenager since Romelu Lukaku in 2012-13 (14), and the first English player to do so since Wayne Rooney in 2004-05 (11). Natural. pic.twitter.com/4rg8S7eiBu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020

Solskjaer explained;

"There’s so many things. It depends on if it’s the mentality, the attitude. Is it the technical attributes?"

"I’d like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goalscorer. We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher!"

Despite an underwhelming campaign, Greenwood is still considered to be one of the most exciting English talents and has recently signed a new deal at the club that runs until 2025.

Manchester United considering double deal for Alessio Romagnoli and Gigi Donnarumma

US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A

It is no secret that Manchester United are in dire need of a new starting centre-back come summer as the club attempt to find a suitable partner for Harry Maguire. After it was reported yesterday that they have kept tabs on Gianluca Mancini of AS Roma, a new report suggests that they are interested in signing Alessio Romagnoli.

The AC Milan skipper has been pivotal to the Rossoneri's resurgance in recent months but with a deal expiring in 2022, he could potentially be sold this summer if he doesn't choose to renew his contract. It is also mentioned that Romagnoli has not taken the fact that he's been benched recently well by any means.

200 - Gianluigi #Donnarumma will play tonight his 200th Club game - all with #ACMilan - at the same age, 21 years and 146 days, Gianluigi #Buffon had 134 games with Club. Destine.#SassuoloMilan pic.twitter.com/xXM16N6utY — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 21, 2020

To make matters more interesting, the report also claims that they are also in talks to sign Gigi Donnarumma in what could possibly be a double deal. Given that both clients are represented by Mino Raiola, Manchester United could attempt to sign both players as part of one deal. This could also pressure AC Milan to fast-track the contract extensions of both Italian stars.

