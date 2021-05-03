Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils monitoring Bayern Munich ace, Mino Raiola suggests stunning swap deal with Real Madrid, and more — 2nd May, 2021

Manchester United's highly-anticipated Premier League clash against Liverpool had to be postponed due to mass protests from supporters at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' supporters organised a large-scale protest against the Glazers at the stadium and even managed to get onto the pitch, forcing the Premier League to postpone the game.

They will now travel to Rome in midweek, where they play out the second leg of their semi-final against AS Roma. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Roy Keane urges club to 'move Paul Pogba on' for Jack Grealish

Former club captain Roy Keane believes the club could benefit from bringing in a player such as Jack Grealish this summer, even if that could come at the expense of Paul Pogba. Keane claims that the English superstar is a quality player who could add an extra bit of quality that the Red Devils have lacked over the last few seasons, and also tipped them to try and sign Harry Kane.

Speaking about Manchester United's transfer business, Keane remarked;

"Would it be difficult to get these two players (Harry Kane and Jack Grealish)? You bet your life it would be, but Man United have to go and try and get the best otherwise we’ll be having the same conversation next year about United nearly being there."

65 - Jack Grealish has created 65 chances in open play in the Premier League this season, 25 more than any other Englishman. Provider. pic.twitter.com/E3WVWzE5uh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

He added;

"I think Jack [Grealish] would be ready for Manchester United. Villa are a big club, and they’re doing very well, but I think Jack, we talk about players being selfish, Harry Kane being selfish - well, Jack has to be selfish and look to step up to the next level."

"They’ve not had the quality in the crunch times. You can talk about [Paul] Pogba, but they’ve not done it when they’ve had to do it. If Grealish comes in, get rid of one or two of them, get rid of Pogba, move him on."

Both Kane and Grealish have been linked with moves away from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, respectively. Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is currently uncertain as well, given that he is yet to sign a contract extension, and he's into the final 15 months of his current deal.

Manchester United interested in Kingsley Coman

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked Kingsley Coman as a potential transfer target for the upcoming window, as per reports. The French star has been linked with a move to the Red Devils in the past but ended up remaining at Bayern Munich, for whom he scored the UEFA Champions League-winning goal in the final last year.

While Manchester United are believed to be holding out for a move for Jadon Sancho, 24-year-old Coman is reportedly an alternative the club have in mind should the move for the Englishman fall through. The report does specify that Sancho is Manchester United's number one choice for the flanks.

Mino Raiola suggests Paul Pogba-Eden Hazard swap

Mino Raiola has suggested a swap deal between Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard for Manchester United and Real Madrid. Raiola, who has been Pogba's agent since his first spell at Old Trafford, believes that Pogba remaining at Manchester United is anything but a given, and revealed his client's love for Real Madrid.

Speaking on whether a move to Real Madrid is still feasible amidst the financial losses due to COVID-19, the super-agent commented;

"I don't know. I think nothing is impossible, but football depends on the day. What if tomorrow Madrid want to do a swap, [Eden] Hazard for [Paul] Pogba. It's just an example. And if all four parties like it, why not?"

195 - Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Paul Pogba has created 195 chances for Manchester United in the Premier League - 43 more than any other player. Birthday. pic.twitter.com/wWzHS5aKzk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

Hazard has missed 58 games due to injury since moving to Real Madrid in 2019 for a club-record fee, while Pogba — who has had his fair share of injury issues as well — has been in sublime form in recent weeks, scoring two and setting up five in his last 600 minutes of action.

