Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils target £60m-rated Premier League winger, Bruno Fernandes sees himself as a ‘natural’ leader - 5th November 2020 

Manchester United go into the weekend away fixture at West Ham knowing a win and other favorable results could see them in the top 4. The Red Devils have five wins from 9 games in the League and have a game in hand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are one a 8-match winning streak in away games in the Premier League. Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 5th November 2020.

Manchester United target £60million-rated Premier League winger

Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror. Leicester City value the 22-year-old at £60 million, although they are not prepared to lose him in the January window.

Harvey Barnes of Leicester City

The Red Devils were in the market for a right-sided winger in the summer transfer window. The club failed to land Sancho after a drawn-out public pursuit of the England international.

The Old Trafford side signed two highly-rated youngsters in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo in the window. However, given their young age and lack of major first-team experience, United might look at other solutions in the upcoming window.

Bruno Fernandes considers himself a natural leader

Manchester United Number 18 Bruno Fernandes considers himself to be a natural leader on the pitch. The Portuguese has changed the fortunes of the Red Devils since moving to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website about his ability to inspire his side, he said:

I think it’s something natural in me. I don’t do anything like saying ‘I want to be a leader or I want to do things in a different way to someone’, it’s the natural way I have. It’s something that’s in my game. Sometimes you have to improve also on this because you need leadership from different players in different modes.

For me the point is helping everyone with my voice when I can and also with my energy and everything I do in the game to help the team. The most important thing for me is helping my team-mates in any way I can, if it’s with my voice then it’s with my voice, if it’s with my energy then it’s with my energy.