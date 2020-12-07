Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils want England defender in the summer, Paul Pogba explains how COVID-19 affected him - 7th December 2020

Manchester United came back from behind to win against West Ham United over the weekend. The Red Devils will now turn their attention to their Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig, knowing a draw will secure qualification to the next round.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 7th December 2020.

Manchester United want Kieran Trippier in the summer

Kieran Trippier (L) of Atletico de Madrid has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are planning a swoop for England defender Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window, according to Eurosport. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has a contract with Atletico Madrid that runs till 2022.

The Red Devils rely heavily on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who plays in the majority of the games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the right-back is limited while going forward, although he did score his first goal in professional football this year.

Kieran Trippier has established himself as a first-choice right-back at Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's team are flying in La Liga, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move to Manchester to play second fiddle to Wan-Bissaka.

Paul Pogba explains the after-effects of coronavirus and how it affected his football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of this season. The Frenchman missed the pre-season but started the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace as the team lost 3-1.

Advertisement

Talking about the effects of COVID-19 on him, the World Cup winner said:

"It is strange, it is hard to explain because you would not understand. Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It is not me. I get tired very fast and I am out of breath really fast. In the first game of the season, I could not run. I was trying. I spoke with the manager, 'I will start the game and let's see,' but I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get me back to my fitness and to get back physically good."

He added:

"So good. Obviously, it feels good to play. The lads have been playing really well as well. I was not ready physically I would say. I felt weakness physically. You know, just to play the 90 minutes and carrying on with the games. It is such a difference. I am finding my rhythm as well."