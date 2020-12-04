Manchester United News Roundup: Scott McTominay addresses war of words with Neymar, Ed Woodward issues statement on transfers - 3rd December 2020

Manchester United recently lost a competitive match to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford after they were down to 10 men (Fred was shown a red card). The Red Devils will now turn their attention to an away fixture in the Premier League against West Ham United.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 3rd December 2020.

Ed Woodward issues statement on Manchester United transfers

Edinson Cavani (R) of Manchester United

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward issued a statement on Thursday, assuring fans that the Red Devils will continue to invest in long-term signings in the transfer window.

Woodward received a lot of criticism in the summer transfer window after he failed to land Jadon Sancho after a very public pursuit.

Manchester United added three first-team players to their squad in Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles. All three signings have started their career at Old Trafford positively.

Just my regular reassertion to everybody who will listen, don’t take what Manchester United’s Executive Vice Chairman says about any single matter as any sort of truth or sense. Just don’t even read it. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) December 3, 2020

Manchester United also invested in two 18-year-old wingers - Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri. Diallo is due to join the Red Devils in January subject to a work permit.

Addressing the club's transfer business, Woodward said:

"I told this forum back in April that we remained committed to strengthening the squad, while being disciplined in our spending during the pandemic. I believe we’ve delivered on that, with the additions we made during the summer taking our total net spending to over [$240 million] since summer 2019 — more than any other major European club over that period. We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows."

Scott McTominay addresses his war of words with Neymar

Scott McTominay, who had been missing from the Manchester United squad with an undisclosed injury since the international break, came back to the team to deliver a masterful performance against PSG. The midfielder was asked to nullify the presence of Neymar, and he did it expertly on the night.

Woodward on @ManUtd: “Recognise more hard work ahead to achieve consistency needed to win trophies. Positive signs on pitch + training ground reinforce belief in progress made by Ole, coaching team + players. Will continue to support Ole with long-term approach to recruitment.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 3, 2020

The duo was seen engaged in a war of words at the half-time whistle as Neymar seemed irritated by the close attention he got from the Scot.

Addressing the on-field feud after the game, McTominay said:

"It was fine, that’s football. He’s a top player. He says some funny things which obviously I can’t say. But that’s football, you know, people get angry, it gets heated, but as I say, he’s a terrific player and I have nothing but good things to say about him."