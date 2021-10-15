Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer provides key update on South American duo, Pogba "offered" to La Liga giants, and more - 15th October 2021

Manchester United will return to Premier League action following the international break, and they will hope to navigate a tough run of fixtures. The Red Devils face Leicester City, Atalanta and Liverpool in the space of 10 days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will hope to build some momentum in the coming games as they have been far from their best so far.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United news and rumors as on 15th October 2021.

Scholes says Solskjaer deserves another year after Manchester United rebuild

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has explained that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves at least another year to manage the squad he has built so far.

Solskjaer has come under some pressure in recent weeks as Manchester United have dropped points against teams they were expected to beat.

Scholes, however, feels Solskjaer has overseen a tough period and deserves more time to win trophies with the squad he has built.

"If you think about the last three or four years about where United had been, it has been shocking, hasn't it? It had not been great to watch before he came," Scholes said. "It has took him two or three years to build a squad where we think the pieces are there to the puzzle, it's just getting them in that right organisation.

"There was a lot of excitement at the start of the season after four or five games; they beat Newcastle (4-1) and beat Leeds (5-1) and the last two games [Villa and Everton] have been disappointing. But I think he deserves a chance. He has built a squad where he should be given a year, at least this season, to show that he can manage that and win trophies."

Solskjaer says Fred and Cavani unlikely to face Leicester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed in his press conference that Fred and Edinson Cavani are not expected to feature against Leicester City.

The two played in late games in South America for their respective nations on Thursday and will not have enough time to recuperate as Manchester United face Leicester on Saturday.

“With regards to Fred and Edinson, they played a full game this morning, half 1 it kicked off, so of course we’re not counting on them,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve got to give them the time to rest and recover, which of course you have to. They played well, and that was a good thing for us. They're not injured, so hopefully they can be involved again in midweek, for the Champions League [game versus Atalanta],” he added.

Pogba offered to Barcelona

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba might leave as a free agent next year. ESPN claim the Frenchman has been offered to Barcelona.

The report claims Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, has sounded out the Catalans, who would be interested in signing the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen if they will be able to afford his wages, however. Barcelona are currently struggling financially, and may have to offload some of their high earners before signing Pogba.

