Manchester United News Roundup: Star admits he is playing through pain ahead of Leeds clash, Luke Shaw admits United are too reliant on one player - 20th December 2020 

Manchester United go into the Premier League match against Leeds knowing that a win could propel them into the Champions League positions. The Red Devils have won 4 of their last five in the League.

Victor Lindelof has been playing through pain for Manchester United

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof admitted that he has had to play through pain this season. The Swedish international along with Harry Maguire has been the centre-half partnership of choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United

Lindelof was under pressure from Eric Bailly for his spot in the team but has played in all games apart from the 6-1 loss to Tottenham. However, the 26-year-old has struggled with a back injury for the majority of the season.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Leeds, Lindelof acknowledged the problem with his back:

"I want to help this team win trophies — that’s why I play football. If the team needs me, I’m going to do my best to be there and try to perform at the highest level. Even if I have some pain, I still want to go out there and do my best. I’ve been having a lot of pain and I still have problems with it."

"I’m in every day trying to sort it out but the schedule is very, very tight so It’s been difficult, particularly after games, but I’m trying to be as smart as possible with it when I’m playing, when I’m doing my recovery and having treatment."

Luke Shaw admits Manchester United might be too reliant on Bruno Fernandes

The biggest positive for Manchester United in the year 2020 has been the signing of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese hit the ground running last season and has carried on his form into the new season.

Fernandes has already scored 12 goals and contributed five assists in all competitions this season. Left-back Luke Shaw has spoken about his influence on the squad:

"Bruno, the fact he came in midway through the season, to adapt that quickly to the Premier League… it doesn’t surprise me because you could tell he was going to be special with his confidence and aura. ‘He wants to improve himself and improve the team. That’s helped us because we were in a bad state when he came in."

"He’s very important to our team now and everything goes through him. We as a team need to take some pressure off him because he’s doing a lot. Of course, he likes doing a lot but for us as other players need to step up as well. ‘Sometimes it looks like if Bruno doesn’t play well we struggle so we need to improve that and have more players stepping up to the plate."