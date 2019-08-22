Manchester United News: Ryan Giggs calls on referees to provide more protection for Daniel James

Daniel James made his first start for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday

Manchester United legend and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs has called on the Premier League referees to provide more protection for young Red Devils winger Daniel James.

James has impressed since his move from Swansea City to Old Trafford earlier in the summer. The 21-year-old scored his first Manchester United goal on debut against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League, helping the Red Devils seal a comfortable victory.

James was subjected to boos from the Wolves fans after being booked for a dive by referee Jon Moss. Wales manager Ryan Giggs, however, has defended the young winger and called on referees to offer him more protection during matches.

Giggs, who recently announced Wales' 26-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers in September, said:

You've seen he gets kicked a lot. Sometimes when you anticipate it, it can look like a dive.The speed he's going at, it can look worse, but I'm not worried about that. He gets a lot of stick and referees need to protect him.

I watched a lot of the pre-season games and he did well as he usually plays on the left. It gives me a different option as well if he's playing his club football on the right. If I want to do that, I can.

Giggs recently announced his 26-man squad for Wales' Euro 2020 qualification matches against Azerbaijan and Belarus, with Daniel James making the cut.

However, as of right now, James' focus will be on helping Manchester United overcome Crystal Palace this coming Saturday in the Premier League.