Manchester United News: Sanchez's wages causing problems, United ready to sell English defender and more - 4th November 2018

Alexis Sanchez's wages are causing problems

#1 Sanchez's wages causing problems in De Gea and Martial contract extensions

According to The Mirror, Alexis Sanchez's mammoth wages are serving as a stumbling block in Manchester United's bid to extend the contracts of David De Gea and Anthony Martial. The Chilean, who joined from Arsenal in January last year, is the highest paid player at the club and earns £400,000 per week.

De Gea and Martial are apparently using those figures to land better deals for themselves. Both players have their current contracts running out in summer next year. The Red Devils have the option of extending both their contracts by a year until 2020.

De Gea, who earns £175,000 per week, believes he deserves £300,000 every week. Martial, who currently pockets £70,000 every week, also wants a considerable hike in his wages.

#2 United ready to listen to offers for Phil Jones

According to the Metro, Manchester United are preparing to extend Phil Jones' contract by triggering the 12-month extension clause in his contract. The 26-year-old's current contract expires in summer 2019.

However, the Red Devils will also be keen on listening to offers for Jones in January. Jose Mourinho holds the Englishman in high regards and has also spoken about similarities between him and Chelsea legend John Terry.

But Jones' career has been constantly marred by injuries at Old Trafford, a reason why United might decide to cash on him in the coming winter. The Englishman joined United in 2012 for £17 million from Blackburn and is yet to play 30+ league games in a full season.

#3 David May backs Ander Herrera to start against Juventus

Former Manchester United defender David May has backed Ander Herrera to make it to the starting XI against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. The Spaniard was introduced in the 56th minute against Bournemouth and put in a defining performance as United completed another comeback to bag three points.

Praising Herrera for his impressive display as a substitute, May said,

“I think Ander could have played himself into the team there. I think when you look at Juventus, they just ran the midfield at Old Trafford and we couldn’t get anywhere near them.

“I think we need somebody in there like Herrera.”

Manchester United will venture into a tough week as they travel to Turin for their return fixture against Juventus in the UCL in the mid-week, followed by a weekend trip to face rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.