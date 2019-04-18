Manchester United News: Sancho, Rice and Saul the prime targets as Solskjaer shifts transfer strategy

Solskjaer and Phelan-the Man United think tank

What's the story?

Manchester United are undergoing a massive rebuilding operation under new manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and his backroom staff, including Mike Phelan, are intent on changing the superstar transfer culture that has seemingly backfired for the Red Devils in recent times. As reported by MEN, Solksjaer and Phelan are going to focus on recruiting younger players, that embody the 'United' way of playing football.

In case you didn't know...

After struggling to challenge for the top four under Jose Mourinho, United fired the Portuguese manager and appointed ex-United superstar Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss in December 2018.

The 'baby faced assassin' rejuvenated United in his initial games, including a 1-0 away win over Tottenham, a 3-1 mauling of Arsenal, a 2-0 victory over Chelsea and a famous triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

United's early promise under Solksjaer has now fizzled out with a recent string of underwhelming results. The Red Devils were unceremoniously knocked out of the Champions League by a clearly superior Barcelona side and to add insult to injury, were defeated by Wolves 2-1 to eliminate them from the FA Cup.

Poor form in the English Premier League has seen the Red Devils slip to 6th in the standing, with a top four finish now seeming unlikely.

The heart of the matter

Mike Phelan, who was the first team coach under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, believes that the transfer strategy at United must change, with a focus on scouting and recruiting young British talent. MEN reports that Solksjaer is in agreement with this policy of recruitment without hampering the natural progression of promising academy talents into the senior team.

In line with this rejigged policy, United will be looking for game-changing players, with the management already having promised three signings to Solksjaer over the transfer window. Borussia Dortmund's exciting winger Jadon Sancho, West Ham United's central midfielder Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid's Spanish international midfielder Saul Niguez are reported to be the favoured targets.

What's next?

The Red Devils face Everton away this Sunday in the Premier League. With just five games left in the season and United, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal all within striking distance of a top four spot, every game is must-win for Solskjaer and company.