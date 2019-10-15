Manchester United News: Scott McTominay expresses gratitude towards Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has claimed that former boss Jose Mourinho has had a massive influence on his career.

The Scottish international made his debut in 2017 under the tutelage of the special one, coming on as a substitute against Arsenal in the Premier League.

McTominay has been on the books of Manchester United since the age of seven and has established himself a vital member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, featuring in every Premier League game for the Red Devils this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old revealed that he's still in contact with his former boss and added that Mourinho holds a special place in his heart.

"Jose is very special to me. He still keeps in contact with me and keeps in touch after some games. He'll always have a special place in mine and my family's heart because he's the one who brought you in, he was the one who trusted you, he was the one who had belief in you."

Although McTominay's development started long before Mourinho arrival, the 56-year-old has been credited with placing his trust in the youngster and giving him his big break.

"I owe a tremendous amount of credit to him because if it wasn't for him I might not necessarily be sitting in this seat."

Despite Manchester United's underwhelming start to the season, McTominay's season has been a success on a personal level as he's established himself as an indispensable player in the centre of the park.

Since making his debut in 2017, the academy graduate has gone on to make 39 further appearances for his boyhood club.

The fact that Mourinho created the Manager's Player of the Season award to reward McTominay's performances in the 2017/18 campaign is a testament to how highly the youngster is rated by the Portuguese manager.

Manchester United host arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend and McTominay is expected to be named in the starting XI once again, as the Red Devils aim to derail Liverpool's perfect start to the season.