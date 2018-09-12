Manchester United transfer news: United could land €700 million superstar duo with Zidane's arrival and more - September 11, 2018

Two new faces?

#5 Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has opened up about suitors tracking him in the summer transfer window. There were reports of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United wanting to sign the centre-half but in the end, the former Manchester City defender stayed put with the Bavarians.

Speaking about the interest in him in the recently-concluded summer window, he admitted that both the aforementioned clubbed wanted him and that he did give them a consideration out of a desire for a new challenge.

"I had enquiries from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, and I considered them," the 30-year-old said.

"Not because I wanted to leave Bayern Munich by all means. It was no escape, but rather the thrill of a new challenge.

However, he stayed with the club because new manager Niko Kovac gave him something that all players love to have (apart from bags of riches): assurance of importance.

"Niko Kovac gave me the feeling that I am very important for him and the club.”

Finally, he dropped the bombshell: that Jose Mourinho and he had a conversation on the phone and that he revealed his honour at incurring the interest of the Portuguese while also revealing his reasons for snubbing the Theatre of Dreams.

"I phoned Jose Mourinho and told him that his interest honoured me and thanked him.

"I explained to him my reasons for not joining."

Safe to assume that the former Real Madrid manager must not have been pleased after hanging up the phone.

