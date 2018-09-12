Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer news: United could land €700 million superstar duo with Zidane's arrival and more - September 11, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
9.90K   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:25 IST

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final
Two new faces?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The transfer rumour mill is in a full-on mode as there are stories after stories regarding the biggest club in England.

The Red Devils, if the reports are to be believed, might as well go on a rampant mode in January. So without further ado, let’s get straight to what’s up with the Old Trafford outfit…

#5 Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has opened up about suitors tracking him in the summer transfer window. There were reports of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United wanting to sign the centre-half but in the end, the former Manchester City defender stayed put with the Bavarians.

Speaking about the interest in him in the recently-concluded summer window, he admitted that both the aforementioned clubbed wanted him and that he did give them a consideration out of a desire for a new challenge.

"I had enquiries from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, and I considered them," the 30-year-old said.

"Not because I wanted to leave Bayern Munich by all means. It was no escape, but rather the thrill of a new challenge.

However, he stayed with the club because new manager Niko Kovac gave him something that all players love to have (apart from bags of riches): assurance of importance.

"Niko Kovac gave me the feeling that I am very important for him and the club.”

Finally, he dropped the bombshell: that Jose Mourinho and he had a conversation on the phone and that he revealed his honour at incurring the interest of the Portuguese while also revealing his reasons for snubbing the Theatre of Dreams. 

"I phoned Jose Mourinho and told him that his interest honoured me and thanked him.

"I explained to him my reasons for not joining."

Safe to assume that the former Real Madrid manager must not have been pleased after hanging up the phone.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Marcelo Toni Kroos Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
