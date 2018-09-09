Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer news: Zidane’s shortlists 6 players worth over a staggering €2 billion for United and more – September 9, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
13.14K   //    09 Sep 2018, 20:33 IST

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Zizou has a 6-man shortlist

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Once again, we have another busy day in the rumour mill with Manchester United as there are quite a few stories regarding them.

From their transfer target signing a new deal with his current club to their potential managerial replacement drawing out a list of players that he wants at the club should he be appointed, we have it all!

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Maguire signs new deal

Leicester City v Watford - Premier League

Manchester United target Harry Maguire has signed a new deal with Leicester City for five years, putting an end to the rumours linking him to the Red Devils – at least for now.

The Old Trafford outfit wanted to sign him in the summer but were priced out of a move by the Foxes. Also, Maguire’s reluctance to force a move away from the club that helped him become an England regular played a role in Jose Mourinho’s team not being able to sign him.

After putting pen to paper, Maguire spoke of the kindness that Leicester have bestowed upon him ever since he joined them. He reiterated the fact that the Foxes gave him a chance to shine in the Premier League after he got relegated with Hull City, which is why he thinks that he owes them “a lot”.

"Ever since I came to this club, I've always reiterated how good they've been to me,” he said.

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot.

“I owe them a lot and I'm looking forward to the future."

The 25-year-old joined the King Power Stadium in 2017 after Leicester snapped him up following Hull City’s relegation. At the time, he was voted as Hull’s Player of the Year by both the players and the fans for his performances in the 2016-17 season.

According to the Mirror, his new contract pays him £80000-a-week.

       

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane Karim Benzema Zinedine Zidane Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
