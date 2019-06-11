Manchester United news: Sergio Romero looking to win major trophies with the Red Devils next season

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

What's the story?

Manchester United shot-stopper Sergio Romero is keen on putting the club's disastrous campaign behind and hopes that he will be able to get his hands on some major trophies next season.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils have endured torrid campaigns after the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Since then, the Premier League giants have only finished inside the top-four twice, having ended up in the Europa League more times than they would've hoped.

The club lifted the EFL Cup and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho before suffering one of their worst seasons under the Portuguese. The former Real Madrid boss' time at Old Trafford was blighted by dressing room feuds with his players, resulting in disillusioned performances by the squad.

Mourinho was sacked in December last year, making way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who went on a winning streak that impressed the board enough to appoint him as a permanent boss.

Soon after the appointment, the Norwegian's victory lap came to a standstill, resulting in United's sixth place finish in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Now that their disappointing campaign has finally ended, Romero has sent a message to fans assuring them that the team would try their best to win some silverware next season.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, the goalkeeper said, "The message is the same as always: we will try to do the best we can, we will try to be better than last season."

"This year we didn’t win any trophies; next season we want to win a trophy, take the club to the highest position we can."

"You are already used to us winning and celebrating and we want this too: to keep celebrating and winning and trying to be the best we can."

When asked about the fixtures list for the upcoming campaign, he said, "The first thing I look at is who we’re playing first, the first game of the season, because that’s the day that we have to aim to be at our best physically and mentally and then after, of course, we look at the derbies, when we’re playing City home and away, or Liverpool or Arsenal. I think every player looks at when we’re going to face the big teams."

Sergio Romero has an eye on the derbies, but which games will you be scouring the #PL fixtures list for when it's released on Thursday? #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 11, 2019

What's next?

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign will kick off on August 10. Manchester United's next fixture, however, is a friendly against Perth Glory on 13 July.