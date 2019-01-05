×
Manchester United News: Solskjaer expects no new signings in January

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
05 Jan 2019, 11:34 IST

Solksjaer is happy with his current squad and expects no signing in January.
Solksjaer is happy with his current squad and expects no signing in January.

Manchester United's interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has maintained a laudable record since joining the Red Devils following Jose Mourinho's departure at Old Trafford.

The Norweigan tactician has won all his four games and by each passing day, is becoming a fan favorite to take over the Old Trafford job on a permanent basis. Mourinho used to criticize the inability of United hierarchy for not making new signings in the transfer market as he failed to get himself a new centre-back despite chasing Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire for the most part of last summer.

On the other hand, Solskjaer has said that he is happy and satisfied with his current squad and won't be expecting any new signings in the current transfer window.

The 45-year-old tactician's arrival has benefited many players, including Paul Pogba - who was chosen the United player of the month for December, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and is being tipped that Alexis Sanchez would make a return under Solskjaer.

The World Cup winner has scored four goals and set up another three since Solskjaer has taken over from Mourinho, who shared a bitter relationship with the Frenchman and also sidelined him in his last few games as United manager.

The Red Devils will play Reading on Saturday to kick off their FA Cup journey. Paul Pogba is expected to miss the clash following a harsh tackle on him by Newcastle's substitute, Jonjo Shelvey.

During a recent Interview, the Manchester United boss said,

"I don't expect anyone to come in but obviously if the club has targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here, I'll give my thumbs up. But it's not just my decision."

"The club’s probably had a plan, you don’t just plan the next day and next month but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and the year before, the structure is phenomenal," the United boss told reporters.

Manchester United will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game and would be expecting to carry on their winning momentum.

It looks unlikely that the Red Devils would be making any signings this January. However, they've already started to target players for the summer transfer window with Kalidou Koulibaly and Ivan Perisic back on their radar.

