Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job not in danger as Red Devils eye four new signings

Vishal Subramanian // 10 Oct 2019, 16:13 IST

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

According to Times Sport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United boss will not be under threat even if the Red Devils suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool after the international break.

The Red Devils sit 12th in the Premier League table after an underwhelming start to the season, and although Solskjaer has come under increased scrutiny recently, the record English champions will not be making a managerial change for the time being.

After starting the season with an unexpected 4-0 victory over Frank Lampard's Chelsea, United have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks as a combination of injuries and poor form has seen them drop to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

It has been reported that although there is a growing sense of frustration within the club, the Norwegian manager does not face the risk of being sacked regardless of the result against arch-rivals Liverpool.

As a player, Solskjaer was a firm fan-favourite at the club, famously scoring a stoppage-time winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 1999.

After Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties in December 2018, Solskjaer was given the job on an interim basis as Manchester United looked to steady the ship.

After a fantastic run of games between January and March, where the Red Devils pulled off a sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16, Solskjaer signed a permanent deal on a three-year contract.

Despite the additions of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in the summer, the gulf of class between Manchester United and the league's top-two in Liverpool and Manchester City is apparent.

The Red Devils have reportedly offered their unwavering support to Solskjaer and believe he is the right man to turn things around at the club.

It has also been reported that the club are targetting as many as four big-money signings, with a centre-forward believed to be a top priority.