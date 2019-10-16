Manchester United news: Spain manager confirms De Gea's muscle injury

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Spain manager Robert Moreno has confirmed that Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea has sustained an injury to his abductor muscle. Moreno spoke about the issue during his post-match news conference.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea was involved in Spain's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Sweden at the Friends Arena in Sweden. La Roja had the 29-year-old to thank for preventing an early deficit; De Gea produced impressive saves to keep Sweden out, before Marcus Berg scored in the 50th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Rodrigo saved the blushes for the two-time European champions after coming off the bench to score in the second minute of injury time to level the match. The result left Spain leading Group F with 20 points from 8 matches.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have been dealt with a huge injury concern ahead of their crucial tie against arch-rivals Liverpool over the weekend.

"He had pain in the abductor muscle but he received treatment at half-time and wanted to keep playing," Moreno said.

"He gave us his word, but in the end he couldn’t continue."

Moreno also spoke about the result and dedicated his team's qualification to the late daughter of former manager Luis Enrique.

"The same result, one day it tastes like victory and the other one like defeat. I am happy with the team's game and with the players I have. It was a difficult game against a rival that eliminated great teams in the World Cup. We are very happy .

"When you become a high-level team, like Spain, it is an obligation to qualify. I want to remember Luis Enrique and his family and dedicate the qualification to them."

What's next?

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to give more information about the injury during his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Liverpool.