Manchester United News: Star midfielder urges optimism from the team ahead of the game against Huddersfield

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
378   //    26 Dec 2018, 10:35 IST

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League
Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United star Juan Mata believes the arrival of club great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should boost the spirits of everybody at the club, especially after the dominant 5-1 victory over Cardiff City last weekend. According to the former Valencia and Chelsea playmaker, it is 'time to be optimistic'.

In case you didn't know...

The dismissal of the volatile Jose Mourinho led to the appointment of former Norway international Gunnar Solskjaer. His arrival fostered positive energy around the red half of Manchester, to say the least.

The heart of the matter

The license to attack, a fresh start and a more than just convincing win over the Bluebirds have stirred a constructive zeal around Old Trafford.

In his weekly blog as well, Juan Mata agreed to the fact that the mood within the team in on a high. He wrote:

"The legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is our new boss and we couldn't have started off upon his return to the club in a better way. It was a convincing win against Cardiff and it will raise morale going into the end of 2018 and the rapidly approaching new year.
It is time to be optimistic, to look ahead and keep working hard to climb up the table. We are really motivated to do so while entertaining our fans, who deserve so much."

He further mentioned:

"To start off, we play on Boxing Day against Huddersfield. It is a date that reminds me of my first months in the Premier League some seven years ago, from that point it transformed into one of the best days of the year for me. There are a lot of families in the stands and we hope to add a good game to the party atmosphere. It is a special day for English football."

What's next?

Manchester United's fixture list isn't the most demanding, as they host Huddersfield on Boxing Day, before welcoming out-of-form Bournemouth to Old Trafford. Given that a new manager with different ideologies to that of Mourinho's is in, these might be the ideal set of matches to build on a winning start.

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
