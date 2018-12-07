Manchester United news: Star vows to 'bounce back' after injury setback

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is raring to cement his place in the team after a rather slow start to the season. The Englishman expressed his desire to replicate the form he showed last term and during his exploits at the 2018 World Cup.

After a successful World Cup campaign with the Three Lions, Lingard sustained a groin injury that kept him out for just over a month. Despite returning to full fitness, he has taken a while to find his feet; the equalizer against Arsenal being his first goal of the season.

Credit to his crucial finish, the Red Devils salvaged a point against a high-flying Arsenal led by Unai Emery.

On the back of impressive performances off the bench last season, Lingard evolved into a regular at Old Trafford - the prime reason for his selection by Gareth Southgate. Lingard accepted his injury setbacks and mentioned that he is ready to go again, after a busy summer of international football.

"We didn't get much rest obviously in the summer after the World Cup, so coming back there's always going to be little niggles here and there," he said.

He elaborated:

"Obviously it got to a point where I couldn't carry on, so that break did me well and I am raring to go now. It was an enjoyable summer and a good season for me on a personal level last season. I wanted to kickstart this season in the same form and obviously you have setbacks throughout the season, but it's how you bounce back."

Positively speaking about Manchester United's position as a giant club, he added:

"Everyone that came off the bench [against Arsenal] showed their fighting spirit. We're in it as a team. We had to put on a performance for the fans and show the passion on the pitch for them.

There's always pressure on people's shoulders when it comes to Man United and it's how you deal with the pressure."

Lingard has proven his quality time and time again, with such well-taken goals.

Lingard might have just restored his confidence after the quintessential goal against the Gunners. It will be interesting to see if he lifts his side up from the slum they are in at present. Meanwhile, Manchester United play hosts to a rejuvenated Fulham side on Saturday.

