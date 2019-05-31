Manchester United News: Start of the season was 'rubbish', says Marcus Rashford

Kausthub Saraswatula FOLLOW ANALYST News 148 // 31 May 2019, 11:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brutally honest review from the youngster

What's the Story

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has said that the Red Devils' season started "rubbish", then got better, before a "disappointing" end. In an interview with TalkSport, he gave his assessment of the season. The England international himself had a topsy-turvy season, starting off slow but then finding some much-needed form under Solskjaer and then dropping off towards the end.

In case you didn't know...

United started off with Jose Mourinho as their manager, after he guided them to a second place finish last term. As the season reached the midway point, all hell had broken loose. Even important players like Paul Pogba were constantly benched as tensions reached a boiling point in the United camp.

Mourinho was promptly sacked and replaced by club legend Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer as the interim manager. Things started off great as it seemed like the shackles had been taken off of the players. A great come back in Paris saw Solskjaer get the job permanently. Performances then dropped and United went from aiming for the third place to finishing sixth.

The heart of the matter

This is what Rashford had to say about the first half of the season:

It started rubbish. Midway through it got a little bit better and then obviously it was a disappointing end. But we have to look at it from a wider perspective...

"If you looked at the the league table in December there was no way you was putting us in question for top four, there was not a chance.

"Then two months later we was fighting getting into fourth place, into third place, and then we fell short right at the very end. It's hard to take because we worked hard to get back in the mix, it's difficult but now we can almost hit the reset button."

Although last season wasn't great, the striker seemed hopeful for a better first full season under Solskjaer:

"Ole can do what he wants in the summer, we can all go back and really work how he wants us to work. When he came in mid-season it's more difficult we had a game with him within two days of him being in charge so he couldn't get many of his points across.

Advertisement

"It's about pressing the reset button we know where the club belongs and as players we want to take it back there."

What's Next?

Manchester United now head back into the Europa League as the rebuilding project gets underway with Ole at the wheel.